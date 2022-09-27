The 911 Communications Oversight Committee reviewed options for a possible governing board with Paducah and McCracken County representatives for the current 911 communications system at its meeting Monday afternoon.
Currently, telecommunicators at Paducah’s telecommunications center work under a division of the Paducah Police Department. Ultimately, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird is the control management officer for the telecommunications division, and has the authority to hire and fire telecommunicators. Kentucky State Police recommended the city move to this model of operation in 2019.
Currently, the city of Paducah owns the 911 radio system and telecommunications center, and telecommunicators are city employees. McCracken County pays the city to be a customer on this system. However, McCracken County officials have indicated that the county would agree to become partners in ownership of the system as the two governments work toward a solution for financing upgrades to the 911 radio system.
Attorney Stacey Blankenship shared her findings with the 911 Communications Oversight Committee on the legality of two other governance structures the 911 committee discussed at previous meetings.
One option that Blankenship reviewed, but said would not be a feasible model for a 911 governance board, is a model similar to the city-county Joint Sewer Agency. While JSA has the authority to tax and charge fees for usage of its sewer system, Blankenship said a 911 board could not independently issue a tax or charge its own fees.
The option discussed most in-depth was a hybrid model between an in-house system, such as the current model the city of Paducah and PPD utilize, and a JSA-like model. For this hybrid system, the city or county governments could levy taxes or fees on certain utilities, such as Paducah water, or on land parcels. Meanwhile, a board could be established to oversee financial aspects of the 911 system.
One area that adds a challenge to creating a 911 governing board is establishing who the control management officer for the local 911 telecommunications center is.
Because 911 dispatchers, also known as telecommunicators, have authorized access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Department of Justice and FBI standards dictate that those telecommunicators must fall under the chain of command of a law enforcement officer, known as a control management officer, who also has authorized NCIC access.
For Paducah and McCracken County, Blankenship said three officials fit the criteria for a 911 control management officer: Paducah’s chief of police, the McCracken County sheriff, and the McCracken County attorney.
Blankenship recommended that if the 911 Communications Oversight Committee decides to go with a hybrid model governing board, the committee should consider adding language that would prevent the board from having say over the day-to-day operations of the telecommunications center or say in employment decisions.
In her experience as an attorney for the previous city-county E911 Board, which was set up similarly to the suggested hybrid model, Blankenship said she felt the board got caught up in the day-to-day decisions and could have spent more time focusing on larger tasks.
Irvin Smith, 911 committee member, suggested a five-member committee model that would include the Paducah Police chief, McCracken County sheriff, Paducah fire chief, a McCracken County volunteer firefighter representative, and either a citizen representative or someone from the medical community. In this scenario, the PPD chief or county sheriff could chair the committee and serve as the 911 system control management officer.
In other business, McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle told the 911 committee members he and Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan have been reviewing the draft Request for Proposals document that consulting group Federal Engineering completed for the city and county.
Doolittle said the RFP was “well done” and outlined much of the city and county’s requirements for a 911 system, but added he and Jordan would like to clarify a couple of items with Federal Engineering before they are ready to recommend approving the document.
911 committee members Carol Gault and Eddie Jones also added the committee should start evaluating funding options for the 911 system that could work in tandem with landline and cell phone fees. Some previously discussed options include adding a fee to Paducah Water meters, or charging parcel fees to landowners in the city and county.
