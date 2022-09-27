The 911 Communications Oversight Committee reviewed options for a possible governing board with Paducah and McCracken County representatives for the current 911 communications system at its meeting Monday afternoon.

Currently, telecommunicators at Paducah’s telecommunications center work under a division of the Paducah Police Department. Ultimately, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird is the control management officer for the telecommunications division, and has the authority to hire and fire telecommunicators. Kentucky State Police recommended the city move to this model of operation in 2019.

