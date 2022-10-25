While awaiting edits to the Request for Proposals (RFP) document outlining requirements for vendor proposals for the local 911 radio system, Paducah and McCracken County’s joint 911 Communication Oversight Committee had active discussions at its Monday meeting addressing possible governance structures and possible funding options for radio system improvements and possible user fees.

At Monday’s meeting, the committee voted to recommend the city and county to work together to publish the RFP quickly after third-party consulting agency Federal Engineering, LLC makes minor adjustments to clarify some of the requirements outlined in the document.

