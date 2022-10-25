While awaiting edits to the Request for Proposals (RFP) document outlining requirements for vendor proposals for the local 911 radio system, Paducah and McCracken County’s joint 911 Communication Oversight Committee had active discussions at its Monday meeting addressing possible governance structures and possible funding options for radio system improvements and possible user fees.
At Monday’s meeting, the committee voted to recommend the city and county to work together to publish the RFP quickly after third-party consulting agency Federal Engineering, LLC makes minor adjustments to clarify some of the requirements outlined in the document.
The 911 Communication Oversight Committee also voted to recommend Paducah and McCracken County look into establishing a “hybrid” model of oversight committee that combines elements of the current model, where the Paducah Police Department oversees the 911 dispatch center and its employees, with elements of a city-county board like the Joint Sewer Agency.
At the previous 911 committee meeting on Sept. 26, attorney Stacey Blankenship, who the committee asked to review governance options, recommended this hybrid model to make sure the dispatcher management structure is in compliance with Kentucky State Police and FBI recommendations while also giving the city or county the authority to levy taxes or fees on certain utilities on behalf of the proposed 911 oversight committee.
After the last 911 committee meeting, committee chair Kevin Kauffeld said a citizen asked fellow committee member Jewel Jones and Kauffeld why the committee felt an oversight committee was needed for the 911 system.
In response, County Commissioner Eddie Jones, a member of the 911 committee, said this proposed oversight committee would give county representatives more of a say in the operations of the 911 system than it currently has, given that the county is planning to make significant investments in the system.
“Our present system does not give anyone from the county oversight as to the extents of the operations,” Jones said.
Under the current 911 system Paducah and McCracken County use, the city of Paducah owns and operates the local dispatch center, and McCracken County pays to be a customer on that system. Dispatchers, also known as telecommunicators, are city employees who work in a division under the authority of the Paducah Police Department.
With the county and city moving on a path toward investing in radio system upgrades, such as new radio towers and tower equipment, as well as jointly looking into how the city and county plan to continue to fund the operation of the 911 system annually, McCracken County officials have indicated an interest in joining Paducah in ownership of the system.
There was also discussion about the hypothetical situation where McCracken County could pay for and own the 911 radio system while the city of Paducah maintained ownership of the 911 dispatch center, which could eliminate the necessity for an oversight committee. However, the 911 Communications Oversight Committee ultimately decided to recommend the city commission and county fiscal court look into how a potential hybrid model of oversight committee could operate.
The question of how the city and county plan to fund capital improvements, and how the two entities plan to pay for the annual operation costs of the 911 system, was also discussed at length Monday.
Currently, both Paducah and McCracken County pay for the annual operation costs, estimated at a total of $2.6 million, out of their respective general funds. The two also collect landline and cellphone fees, but because of the dwindling landline numbers, those fees do not cover the annual operational cost. Projections also call for a $1 million debt service payment annually, along with potentially $8 million to $12 million for radio tower infrastructure upgrades.
One option, which has been the prevailing option due to lack of legal challenges, is adding a user fee to Paducah Water meters. With an estimated 28,000 Paducah Water meters in the city and county, Jones said in order to pay an estimated $3.6 million (the annual operations cost combined with a projected debt service) completely with a water meter user fee, Paducah Water customers would pay nearly an extra $11 per month under that model. Jones and city commissioner and fellow 911 committee member Carol Gault agreed that fee was too much to ask for from citizens up front.
Another option discussed was adding a user fee to electric meters. However, there have been court cases dealing with the legality of adding fees to electric meters, such as a case involving neighboring Marshall County and Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative.
Jones said while as an attorney, he would also recommend the water meter fee option, he added there should be a way to keep the electric meter fee option open for the possibility of neighboring counties and communities wanting to join on with the city of Paducah and McCracken County’s eventual upgraded radio system. A radio system potentially used by multiple cities and counties in the Jackson Purchase area could lower the overall cost to Paducah and McCracken County taxpayers, Jones argued.
Paducah Mayor George Bray, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting, challenged Jones’ argument, asking whether the cost to effectively operate the 911 system would go up if more customers and coverage areas were added to the system. Irvin Smith, 911 committee vice chair, asked Jones whether the way other counties pay to be a part of the 911 system, if it went regional, would impact the way Paducah and McCracken County collect user fees.
Gault said the long-term goal for the operations of the 911 system is to get the 911 funding self-contained and out of the general fund.
Kauffeld said he would meet with Paducah Finance Director Jon Perkins to get more up-to-date calculations on what the city and county could expect to collect with potential new user fees.
Bray also complimented the committee for having tough financial-related discussions and considering the taxpayers’ role in these decisions.
