Members of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee spoke at length with representatives from Federal Engineering, Inc., a consulting firm Paducah and McCracken County have hired to help facilitate and evaluate proposals for 911 radio network upgrades, at its meeting Monday afternoon.
The committee sent Federal Engineering director Travis LePage and senior consultant David TerMorshuizen questions regarding a Request for Proposals (RFP) document the firm is currently working on, which outlines what the city and county are looking for in terms of an updated 911 radio network that would allow for more reliable communication between tele-communicators and first responders in the field.
The RFP would outline what the city and county are looking for in order to upgrade the existing 911 radio system in place in the city and county, which officials have previously said is an outdated system.
It would also include Paducah and McCracken County’s requirements that a proposed design for an upgraded radio system must meet, including reliability standards in the city and county. Vendors would then submit their proposals along with the projected costs for the project.
While the document is still being finalized, an option that has come up several times to be included in the RFP is for vendors to submit a proposal that would include five radio towers throughout the county, and also guarantee 95% reliability throughout the county. Essentially, this would mean a first responder in the county would be able to use the radio network in 95% of the county, 95% of the time.
Commissioners asked whether it would be possible for an RFP to include an alternative that would allow vendors to submit proposals that would allow for less towers but still provide a high reliability.
Eddie Jones, 911 committee member and county commissioner, also asked whether it would be possible to allow for proposals that would provide 95% reliability within city limits and at important county locations, such as county schools, but would be allowed to provide lower reliability in more rural areas of the county where there are not as many people.
LePage said the RFP could be crafted to allow for alternative proposals to the five-tower system and could amend the 95% reliability for certain county areas, but added that all proposals would have to meet the standards outlined in the RFP to be considered.
The 911 committee also asked questions about the possibility of working in cooperation with the state radio network that is currently being built out. LePage advised that when Federal Engineering reviewed this option in 2021, the firm found that while there would be some savings involved in connecting with the state radio network, Paducah and McCracken County governments would sacrifice some autonomy in the decision-making process.
LePage said that ultimately, the 911 committee members, along with city and county officials, would need to decide whether it would be worth it to sacrifice autonomy in decision making for the 911 radio network for the estimated $1 million in savings if the 911 committee decided that working with the state radio network was the best option for the city and county as opposed to an independent 911 radio network.
Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer were both in attendance at Monday’s meeting among other city and county officials.
Bray complimented the committee’s work session and questions the members asked. He added that the questions about the RFP options committee members asked help the committee to explore different options and get to the bottom of these topics before a final decision is made.
Clymer said he wanted to make it clear that public safety is the county’s number one priority and that the county is fully invested in the 911 radio project and is working with the city to come to a solution on the matter.
He also denied some claims that the county views the sports complex project as of higher importance than the 911 radio network, reiterating the 911 system’s importance in ensuring the safety of city and county residents.
Jones said his goal is for the 911 committee to have a recommended proposal to present to the city and county by the end of the year.
The next 911 Communications Oversight Meeting is on July 25.
