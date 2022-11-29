In what looks to be the last regularly scheduled 911 Communication Oversight Committee meeting for the time being, the joint Paducah-McCracken County citizen committee recommended the city commission and county fiscal court look into implementing the water meter funding model for the annual 911 operating costs.

Under this proposed model, a fee would be assessed to the approximately 27,000 Paducah Water meters in the city and county to provide about $2.5 million to support the annual 911 system operation and to pay potential debt service for capital improvements. The model is meant to replace decreasing funds collected from landline phone fees in the city and county.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In