In what looks to be the last regularly scheduled 911 Communication Oversight Committee meeting for the time being, the joint Paducah-McCracken County citizen committee recommended the city commission and county fiscal court look into implementing the water meter funding model for the annual 911 operating costs.
Under this proposed model, a fee would be assessed to the approximately 27,000 Paducah Water meters in the city and county to provide about $2.5 million to support the annual 911 system operation and to pay potential debt service for capital improvements. The model is meant to replace decreasing funds collected from landline phone fees in the city and county.
Paducah Water customers, under the model discussed Monday, would pay around $94 per year for the annual 911 operation costs, according to estimates from Paducah Financial Director Jonathan Perkins.
There are also at least 1,000 properties in McCracken County that have well water and are not serviced for Paducah Water. If the local governments find a way to apply fees to occupied properties without Paducah Water meters, then Paducah Water customers and homes with well water would pay about $91 per year toward the 911 operation.
After Monday’s water meter fee recommendation, along with previous recommendations from the 911 committee for the city and county to consider a “hybrid” governance model and for the city and county to publish the Request for Proposals (RFP) document soon after the final draft is received, the 911 committee voted to suspend regular meetings until its input is needed again on 911-related issues in a few months.
911 Communication Oversight Committee chair Kevin Kauffeld asked for input from other committee members to see if the citizen-led committee has met the goals the city and county set when the committee was established.
Committee member Jewel Jones said he thought the committee has discussed all of the topics interlaced with the 911 system including governance and funding, and the committee has listened to several different groups and speakers about what is needed with regard to 911 radio system upgrades.
The committee is very close to being able to present a full-fledged recommendation to the city and county regarding what the committee thinks the governments should do to address the 911 radio system and ownership between the city and county.
Committee vice-chair Irvin Smith concurred with Jones, adding that ultimately, the 911 committee is making recommendations, but decision-making powers still rest with Paducah and McCracken County governments.
Following up from last week’s fiscal court meeting where county representatives asked for more time for the judge-executive and county commissioners to review the RFP draft, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said on Monday he is working to set up a meeting with county representatives and a representative from Federal Engineering, Inc., the group tasked with drafting the RFP document, so that the fiscal court can ask clarifying questions about the document draft.
The fiscal court members first received the prior draft of the RFP on Nov. 18, Doolittle said.
Doolittle said it should hopefully take no more than two weeks for the county and Federal Engineering to have a conference call discussing the RFP’s intricacies.
Doolittle also reiterated the fiscal court’s stance in wanting to further review the RFP draft, stating the fiscal court members believe it is their duty, as elected officials, to examine the draft carefully, especially given the high estimated costs of the radio system upgrades.
Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan said Federal Engineering has sent back a step-by-step guideline of vendors will need to do in order to submit a proposal under the RFP. As a whole, Jordan said the technical aspects from the RFP draft have not changed, but Federal Engineering has answered questions and followed up on requests from the working group assigned to review the RFP.
Once the RFP is released, Jordan said Federal Engineering recommended having a 90-day period to accept proposals from vendors for the 911 radio system upgrades. From there, Jordan said Federal Engineering would assess the submitted proposals to make sure the proposals were in line with the RFP’s technical requirements for the radio system, then would pass on the qualified proposals to a working group made up of Paducah and McCracken County representatives.
This working group can then make a recommendation on which proposal would best fit the city and county’s needs for the 911 radio system. Ultimately, it is up to the Paducah City Commission and McCracken County Fiscal Court as to which vendor’s proposal is selected.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.