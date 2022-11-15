On Monday, members of the 911 Communication Oversight Committee considered several options for how to assess fees to Paducah and McCracken County residents to pay for the annual cost of operations of the 911 communication center and capital improvement costs of the outdated 911 radio system first responders in the city and county rely on to communicate with dispatchers.

The two biggest costs the committee addressed Monday are the annual costs of operations for the 911 communication center — around $2.6 million per year — and the estimated costs of upgrading the radio towers, 911 communication center radio equipment, and paying for radios for volunteer fire departments in the county — estimated to cost around $10 million.

