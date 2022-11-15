On Monday, members of the 911 Communication Oversight Committee considered several options for how to assess fees to Paducah and McCracken County residents to pay for the annual cost of operations of the 911 communication center and capital improvement costs of the outdated 911 radio system first responders in the city and county rely on to communicate with dispatchers.
The two biggest costs the committee addressed Monday are the annual costs of operations for the 911 communication center — around $2.6 million per year — and the estimated costs of upgrading the radio towers, 911 communication center radio equipment, and paying for radios for volunteer fire departments in the county — estimated to cost around $10 million.
To address both the annual cost of operations and the cost of capital improvement, Paducah Finance Director Jon Perkins analyzed four potential ways the city and county could ask city and county residents to pay for these costs. While the committee did not make an official recommendation on any of these four options, members did have discussions about the impact the options would potentially have on residents.
These four options include: charging a parcel fee to city and county landowners (about $92 per parcel per year); charging a water meter fee on all Paducah and McCracken County Paducah Water customers (about $112 per meter per year, or $108 per household per year if the fee is applied to houses with well water); charging a parcel fee for county landowners and a water meter fee for city residents (about $96 per household per year); and charging a user fee through city and county utility meters and charging a parcel fee in the city and county to pay the debt service for capital improvements until the debt is paid off (about $83 per water meter per year and $24 per parcel per year until the parcel fee is sunsetted).
Part of the reason the committee has been looking into new ways to charge user fees is because of dwindling fees the city and county currently collect from landlines. Because more and more households are without landlines, the city and county have collected less money over the years to fund the annual 911 center operation costs.
Additionally, the state does allocate the city and county around $335,000 per year from a cell phone fee meant to pay for 911 services, but the city and county have no control over this fee. These two combined fee revenues alone cannot pay the $2.6 million annual operation cost.
There are roughly 33,000 parcels within McCracken County and Paducah, and about 21,000 of those parcels are outside city limits. There are about 27,000 Paducah Water customers in the city and county, with about 11,000 of those meters in Paducah city limits.
Committee member and County Commissioner Eddie Jones said he preferred the method whereby the annual operation cost would be paid through utilities, and the capital improvement debt costs would be paid through parcel fees. Jones said this method is fair to both people who own land in the city or county and to those who are renting property but may still use the 911 emergency services.
“We’re asking the people if you own land here, the cost of capital improvement for the radio network and for all the equipment would be paid by the people who are invested in the county, stakeholders in the county,” Jones said. “For the operations, I think even the people who are here just for a year or two years should help pay for the operations [through utility fees].”
Jones was worried that the option proposed to charge Paducah Water meters would be too high of a cost and too much of an adjustment for many residents. He also noted about 1,200 county residents have well water and do not have Paducah Water meters.
Instead, under the utility fee and land parcel fee method, he proposed spreading the user fee costs throughout landlines, water and power utilities, along with continuing to collect the state-allocated cell phone fees. For example, Jones said if a household has a landline, water meter and power meter, the household might pay a fee per utility, whereas a house with only a power meter (and no landline or water meter) would only pay one fee for the one utility.
The primary concern for collecting a fee from power utilities is the legality of the move and how much a utility company can charge to collect this fee on behalf of local governments. This very issue is one Marshall County is addressing in an ongoing federal court case involving its 911 center fee ordinance and Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative.
Jones also brought up the issue of the city’s stance on annexation, saying he would like to see Paducah and McCracken County officials come up with a plan to address the county’s tax revenue loss from properties annexed by Paducah in tandem with these conversations on user fee options.
Committee member and City Commissioner Carol Gault said she was concerned that the split utility and parcel fee plan may be confusing to residents. She agreed with Jones on thinking the proposed Paducah Water meter fee annual charge would be too much for some residents to stomach or afford.
Ultimately, Gault said she would need to speak with the other city commission members about the payment options, including the utility fee and parcel fee combo option, to see if the city commission would be in favor of any of those plans.
Jones added that eventually, he thinks the McCracken County Fiscal Court would like to review the budget numbers for the 911 operations center to verify the estimated $2.6 million cost.
Additionally, City Manager Daron Jordan said Federal Engineering, Inc. is continuing to edit the Request for Proposals (RFP) document that outlines requirements for vendor proposals. Jordan said his goal is to have the RFP published by the 911 committee’s next scheduled meeting on Nov. 28.
