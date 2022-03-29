911 committee to consider fees to support service

The 911 Communication Oversight Committee will consider a number of funding options to improve and maintain the local city-county 911 system, including using a water meter fee along with a parcel fee for those properties that do not have water meters.
Paducah attorney Stacey Blankenship was asked by the committee to seek out ways that other Kentucky entities are paying for their 911 systems and to describe legal problems associated with any of them.
“Some of them haven’t been challenged, so we don’t have any ability to know what the courts would do,” she told the committee Monday. “I feel like, in general, the courts are very lenient toward 911 (systems)…in how to fund them.
“So, I don’t foresee any particular issues with any of the things that I brought up. Obviously, we do have a current case pending right now with electric fees (in Marshall County).”
Blankenship said she found an article from the Legislative Research Commission that she had on file that was put together in 2011 when 911 landline fees were noticeably in decline.
“The article is about 100-plus pages long, but there is only one little page where, kind of as an aside, they mentioned a few ways that other 911 entities are funding outside of the landlines and cellphone fees they were getting at that time,” she said.
The funding options that Blankenship presented to the committee include:
• Ambulance and hospital fees, which Blankenship said she had not seen challenged and that Cumberland County is using this method.
• Alarm panel monitoring fees, which she said would not bring in a lot of funding, adding that Boyd County is using that method.
• Responder agency fees, which the city of Paducah is currently using, along with other agencies across the state. Blankenship said that method has not been challenged and described as “a very solid way to get funding for 911 in Kentucky.”
• Electric meter fees, which was challenged in Marshall County in 2019 and is still an active case in federal court.
“In that case, they enacted a $7 per month fee on all active residential and commercial electric meters provided to occupied households and businesses,” Blankenship told the committee. “(Occupation) ended up being a big issue that the (Kentucky) Supreme Court hung their hat on.
“One of the challenges that you have is that someone who doesn’t live in the city or county or ever comes here and just happens to own property and they don’t actually use it that much should have to pay what they called a user fee. They made the distinction of occupied and unoccupied.”
• Water meter fees, which has been challenged in City of Lancaster v. Garrard County (2012), which found in favor of the 25-cent water meter fees and collection by the city, but was reversed on appeal.
However, in 2017, the Kentucky Court of Appeals found that a monthly fee imposed on water meters to fund Lincoln and Garrard counties’ 911 communication service is constitutional, saying a reasonable relationship exists between the fee imposed on water meters and the 911 communications service.
“In the end, I think that water meter fees is probably unchallengeable at this point in Kentucky and would be a solid way to get funding for a 911 center,” Blankenship told the committee.
“In that case, I brought up the concern that I believe you all have discussed, which is the fact that not every parcel in McCracken County is serviced by water meter.”
Blankenship said she was told that there are about 1,350 parcels of land in the county that are not serviced by water meters.
She told the committee that she would contact Garrard County officials to see how it handled 911 fees for properties that did not have water meters.
Board chair Kevin Kauffeld said he wanted to invite a representative of Paducah Water and Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn to the next committee meeting. That is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 11 at City Hall.
