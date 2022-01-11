911 committee holds first meeting

The 911 Communication Oversight Committee, made up of Paducah and McCracken County officials along with residents of the city and county, had its first meeting Monday and addressed what needs to be upgraded at the 911 telecommunication center to keep the system functional and up-to-date.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird told the committee the equipment that needs the most attention is the radio system telecommunicators use to get in touch with police, fire and emergency medical services. The total upgrade cost is estimated to be between $8 million and $12 million.
Laird said the current system has passed the manufacturer’s end of life date, noting he is concerned about the system failing.
“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. End-of-life was in December 2018…we’ve had to buy parts off of Ebay before,” Laird said.
Laird said there are also dead spots within the city, especially in large buildings, where radios do not work.
The committee, made up of city Commissioner Carol Gault, county Commissioner Eddie Jones, and area residents Kevin Kauffeld, Irvin Smith, and Jewel Jones, heard comments from Laird and city Finance Director Jonathan Perkins about how the telecommunication center is funded and what has already been done to improve the system. Paducah Mayor George Bray attended the meeting to welcome the committee members and help guide the group’s first meeting.
Laird said necessary upgrades have been ongoing at the telecommunications center since 2016, when a report came out detailing upgrades that should be made. Around this time, the city took over operations at the center. Since then, the telecommunication hub has upgraded is computer-aided dispatching system, which helps dispatchers record details of a call and locate responders, and its telephone system. Through a grant, the Paducah Police Department was also able to buy handheld and in-car radio systems in preparation for a transition to an upgraded radio system.
To repair what Laird described as the “spinal cord” of the radio system, the city and county would need to build radio towers or lease space on existing towers.
Revenue from city and county landlines, cellphones and state grants fund the city and county’s 911 operations. Money from property taxes make up the difference between these revenues and operating cost, Perkins said.
The system costs about $2.1 million per year to operate, which is split between the city and county based on the number of incident calls per year. About 60% of calls to the center come from Paducah, Laird said. Bray said the landline revenue is going down as more households stop using them.
The telecommunication division is under the Paducah Police Department, a move Laird said happened in 2019 following a state police audit. There are 23 full-time employees currently, and Laird said the center is hiring.
The 911 Communication Oversight Committee plans to meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall. The committee’s next meeting will be on Jan. 24.
