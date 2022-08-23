A Request for Proposals (RFP) draft should be ready this week for a group of city and county employees and officials to review, 911 Communication Oversight Committee Chair Kevin Kauffeld told committee members at the Monday afternoon committee meeting.

Federal Engineering, Inc., a third-party public safety communications consulting firm contracted by Paducah and McCracken County for consulting work, has been working for the last several weeks on an RFP document that outlines to telecommunication vendors what the city and county’s needs are for a 911 radio system. This document, once the 911 committee signs off on the RFP’s language, would then be released for vendors to submit bids and proposals on 911 radio system equipment.

