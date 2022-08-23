A Request for Proposals (RFP) draft should be ready this week for a group of city and county employees and officials to review, 911 Communication Oversight Committee Chair Kevin Kauffeld told committee members at the Monday afternoon committee meeting.
Federal Engineering, Inc., a third-party public safety communications consulting firm contracted by Paducah and McCracken County for consulting work, has been working for the last several weeks on an RFP document that outlines to telecommunication vendors what the city and county’s needs are for a 911 radio system. This document, once the 911 committee signs off on the RFP’s language, would then be released for vendors to submit bids and proposals on 911 radio system equipment.
Kauffeld said once Federal Engineering sends the RFP this week, a group of city and county representatives, including Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan and McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, would have the opportunity to review the 130-plus-page document to make sure the city and county’s needs are addressed and provide insight to the 911 committee on whether the RFP document needs any adjustments before being released to radio equipment vendors.
911 committee member and county commissioner Eddie Jones noted that McCracken County Fiscal Court members previously asked to be able to review the RFP document prior to the RFP being released to vendors.
Kauffeld said once the RFP can be publicly released to vendors, he hopes the process is more streamlined. Committee members are also hoping the proposals will give the city and county a better idea of what each entity should expect to pay for the radio system overhaul, with current projections for the improvement project sitting between $10 million and $12 million.
The RFP would outline deadlines for vendors to submit proposals as well as outline what needs Paducah and McCracken County are requiring vendors to meet with this new radio equipment for the 911 radio system.
Once the RFP is open for vendors to submit proposals, 911 committee member and city commissioner Carol Gault suggested the 911 committee’s next focus should be on establishing a governing body for the jointly owned 911 system. McCracken County officials have previously stated the county intends to join on as partners with the city of Paducah in ownership of the 911 system.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, who attended Monday’s meeting, asked whether school resource officers would be considered when determining how many radios would need to be purchased for this new radio system, to which Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said their radio numbers have been taken into account.
