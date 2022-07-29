This year’s 8th of August Emancipation Celebration is taking shape, with the open house kickoff event taking place on Wednesday.
The open house begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the W.C. Young Community Center at 505 S. Eighth St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
This year’s 8th of August Emancipation Celebration is taking shape, with the open house kickoff event taking place on Wednesday.
The open house begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the W.C. Young Community Center at 505 S. Eighth St.
This year’s Celebration theme is “Year of the Man,” which Celebration representative Stephani Gray said was a follow-up to the 2018 theme of “Year of the Woman.”
“We set a time (in 2018) to also honor the men of our community as we did the women of our community,” she said. “It was time for us to honor the men.
“The theme fit very well with our grand marshal, Mr. Hermes Lee, because he was a very honorable member of this community.”
Lee was a 1968 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. A Blue Tornado track star, he helped PTHS to the 1966 state title and had two track scholarships in place when he was struck by a car in 1967, breaking both of his legs above the knee.
As he stood in line at graduation, he was pulled from the line and told that he lacked the needed credits in history. He had sufficient credits to graduate, but not the number of required credits in history. He completed his diploma that summer.
Lee earned a degree through the Ford Family Foundation, enabling him to go to the college of his choice. He majored in electrical engineering at the University of Missouri-Rolla, now Missouri Science and Technology, graduating magna cum laude.
Lee worked for Pioneer Chemical in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was a plant supervisor for a chemical company in Henderson, Nevada.
He was hired at H&M Architects and Engineering in Jackson, Tennessee, where he was born, and ultimately worked at Smith, Seckman and Reid (SSR) Construction in Memphis.
Lee was inducted into the PTHS Hall of Fame in 2019. He died on May 29 at the age of 72.
Gray said in his stead, Lee’s family will represent him in the parade.
“His sister, Arlene Norvell, is stepping in and the family will ride as the grand marshal in his honor,” she said. “His graduating class of ’68 — it so happened that they are having a reunion — and they’re also going to join the entourage of the grand marshal.
“He has some fraternity brothers who are also going to join in. It’s going to be like a big caravan of the Lee family and followers as the grand marshal this year.”
Lee took part in numerous community organizations and programs, including the Henderson (Nev.) Boys and Girls Club, American Red Cross disaster shelter operations manager and the United Way of Jackson, and was an honorary member of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and the W.C. Young Citizen Advisement Team Coordinator. He earned the NAACP Community Award in 2019.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Voting in the pageants begins at noon Monday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 6. The pageant is a fundraiser for the W.C. Young Community Center.
“The voting is done by pledging $50 to the community center,” said Rose Lowery. “For every dollar pledged (to a participant), that’s one vote. If you pledge $10, that’s 10 votes for that particular child.”
Votes can be cast for contestants through the W.C. Young Community Center’s electronic payment systems, or the public can vote at Robert Coleman Park on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 during the Stage Parade of Contestants.
The pageant is open to children up to age 9 with titles going to the cutest baby, Little Mister and Little Miss 8th of August and Mister or Miss 8th of August.
Information about 8th of August Emancipation Celebration events can be found at the Facebook page for W.C. Young Community Center Events. For more information about the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration, call 270-444-6583.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.