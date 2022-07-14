The annual 8th of August celebration will take place Aug. 3-8 in Paducah, with a schedule full of activities. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Year of the Man.”
Similar to the Juneteenth holiday, the 8th of August celebration is tied to the freedom of African Americans in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
There is no certainty as to how the 8th of August tradition began in Kentucky. Some say it was the date when people heard about the Emancipation Proclamation in this area, while others say it was when President Andrew Johnson officially freed his slaves in Tennessee in 1863. Still others claim it relates to France freeing all men under the French banner in places like Haiti on that date in 1791.
The celebration has been a staple in this area for more than 100 years, a mixture of freedom celebration, homecoming and reunion, drawing people from across the nation to Paducah.
Marvin Nunn, the president of the W.C. Young Community Center — the official host of the 8th of August celebration — said the celebration is always a good time for Paducah.
“When I was in the military during the Vietnam War, that’s the only time I missed the 8th of August,” he said. “I’ve always come to the 8th of August, where you see all of your friends — reunions, people you haven’t seen in years. It’s just always been a great occasion. I’ll probably do it until I can’t do it any more.
“Our celebration touches people from all over the country. I’ve been in California for the Fourth of July — just talking to friends asking them, ‘Are you going to be in Paducah for the 8th?’ and people would hear me say that — people I didn’t know — and they’d say, ‘You guys go to Paducah for the 8th of August? My mom goes,’ and so on.”
Voting for participants in the Little Mr. and Miss 8th of August children’s pageant will start at noon on Aug. 1 and continues through Aug. 6.
Here is a look at the schedule for this year’s 8th of August celebration:
• Wednesday, Aug. 3: Open house ceremony, W.C. Young Community Center (505 S. Eighth St.), 6 p.m.; Friends & Family Skate Night, Kingsway Skateland, 7-9 p.m., $4 admission.
• Thursday, Aug. 4: Youth Back to School block party, W.C. Young Community Center, 6-9 p.m.; Adult Back to School parking lot gala, 8 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 5: Friday Night Black ‘n White Affair, Walker Hall Event Center (229 Madison St.), 8 p.m.-midnight (All-Male Fashion Strut (live broadcast), door prizes and cocktails, 7:30-8:30 p.m.); After-Party Fish Fry, W.C. Young Community Center parking lot, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 6: Annual 8th of August Emancipation Celebration Parade, 11 a.m. (line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at Broadway and South 13th streets); Rock the Block Expo and Tailgate, Robert Coleman Park (Walter Jetton Boulevard at Husbands Street), 1-4 p.m.; Clarence “Big House” Gaines Basketball Tournament, 1-4 p.m., Coleman Park; Little Mr. & Miss Fashion Display children’s pageant, Coleman Park (voting closes at 11:59 p.m.).
• Sunday, Aug. 7: Children’s Pageant and Tea and crowning of pageant winners, W.C. Young Community Center, 2 p.m.; Salute to Gospel Music and Memorial Service, Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church (1201 S. Eighth St.).
• Monday, Aug. 8: Emancipation Celebration Breakfast, W.C. Young Community Center, 7-11 a.m. (carry-out available).
“I hope everybody comes out,” Nunn said. “It is a community affair. The parade gets bigger every year. That Saturday — Aug. 6 — it’s going to be enormous. It’s going to be the biggest 8th of August parade that we ever had in Paducah.”
