Paducah’s celebration of the 8th of August — said to be the longest-running such celebration in the nation — was highlighted with a parade and tailgate on Saturday, Little Mister and Miss Pageants on Sunday and a breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center on Monday.

This year’s 8th of August Emancipation Celebration marked the 159th anniversary of the day that Andrew Johnson — then the military governor of Tennessee — freed his slaves. In October 1864, he declared all men of Tennessee to be free.

