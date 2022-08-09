Paducah’s celebration of the 8th of August — said to be the longest-running such celebration in the nation — was highlighted with a parade and tailgate on Saturday, Little Mister and Miss Pageants on Sunday and a breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center on Monday.
This year’s 8th of August Emancipation Celebration marked the 159th anniversary of the day that Andrew Johnson — then the military governor of Tennessee — freed his slaves. In October 1864, he declared all men of Tennessee to be free.
The parade that moved from Broadway Street to Walter Jetton Boulevard contained 62 elements, including marching bands, school groups, civic groups and political candidates.
The grand marshal of the parade was the late Hermes Lee, who died on May 29. A 1968 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, he was a track standout before both of his legs were broken after being hit by a car. Undaunted, he earned an electrical engineering degree and was successful in that field, known for his intelligence and work ethic as well as his community service.
Members of his family and close friends as well as the PTHS Class of 1968 represented Lee in the parade.
“All of the family could not be here at that time, but it was an honor and we were very proud,” said Arlene Norvell, one of Lee’s sisters. “He’s been great for the city of Paducah, and he deserved this honor.”
Following the parade, there was a “Rock the Block” Expo and Tailgate event at Robert Coleman Park with food vendors, stage presentations and basketball skills instruction.
The 40th annual Salute to Gospel was held Sunday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
This year’s event closed with the traditional breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center on Eighth Street.
