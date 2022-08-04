This year’s 8th of August Emancipation Celebration kicked off Wednesday evening with an open house at the W.C. Young Community Center.
The guest speaker was Ricardo Harding, a 1975 Paducah Tilghman graduate and a nephew of one-time WPSD Local 6 personality Sam Burrage.
Harding brought his 13-year-old son, Thomas, and spoke to the struggles of the past and present and hopes for the future.
“Being the grandson of a Baptist minister, I try to teach my son,” he said. “These times when we raise our kids up, these days are not like they were when I was coming up.
“There weren’t any assaults on unarmed African-American men and women. There were no Breonna Taylors getting killed in their own apartments. These are different times.”
Harding said times have changed in raising his son just in the last few years, naming several people he knew growing up who helped him get through his own growing years.
“My uncle told me, ‘Everybody that you meet in your life, you take a piece of them with you,’ ” he said. “’It may be a minute piece or it may be a bigger piece. You take some of them with you.’ ”
Harding spoke about the difficulties in being a father.
“We dads make mistakes,” he said. “I’ve been a single-parent dad for 13 years. My son was born at 7 months — 3 pounds and 1 ounce. The doctor told me he had a 50-50 chance of surviving.
“I went down into the basement of the hospital and saw a big book I thought was the Bible. I opened the book, and page after page, I saw people had written in it:
‘Pray for my mother. She’s having surgery.’ ‘Pray for my daughter. She was hit by a car.’ Just page after page. I wrote in there as well, asking the Lord to save my son.”
This year’s celebration will close with the annual 8th of August Emancipation Breakfast, held from 7 to 11 a.m. at the W.C. Young Community Center.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
