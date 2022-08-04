PADNWS-08-04-22 OPEN HOUSE - PHOTO

Eric Patterson Sr. receives a plaque of appreciation for his work on the annual 8th of August Emancipation Celebration book. The plaque was presented by Arlene Norvell, who served on the book committee and is the sister of this year’s grand marshal, Hermes Lee.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

This year’s 8th of August Emancipation Celebration kicked off Wednesday evening with an open house at the W.C. Young Community Center.

The guest speaker was Ricardo Harding, a 1975 Paducah Tilghman graduate and a nephew of one-time WPSD Local 6 personality Sam Burrage.

