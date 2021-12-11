Eight women from western Kentucky school districts have been chosen by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators as inductees for the 2022 cohort of Kentucky Women in Education Leadership.
Chosen through a competitive application process based on specific leadership criteria, a total of 58 educational leaders throughout the state bring with them education experience, talent and desire to ensure all students receive a world-class education, according to a news release. They and some of the state’s top female executive educators will meet Jan. 27-28 in Louisville for an induction ceremony and leadership forum.
Women chosen from western Kentucky school districts include:
• Sarah Anthony of Livingston County
• Tonya Driver of Crittenden County
• Mechelle Morgan of Murray
• Ellen Murphy of Fulton County
• Tamra Parker of Fulton County
• Miranda Reed of Mayfield
• Malissa Thomas of Caldwell County
• Tammy Wilson of McCracken County
Now in its fifth year, KWEL is designed for women working in public education in preschool through 12th grade who want to strengthen or advance their careers.
KWEL members benefit from a support system, leadership development opportunities, career advancement, shared experiences through a network of on-going professional growth and development, coaching and mentoring, and reward and recognition for exemplary leaders.
The KWEL forum, “Together We Rise,” will bring experienced and aspiring leaders together for an extraordinary growth opportunity. It will give women who are currently serving in an executive leadership role the opportunity to mentor other women aspiring to lead at the same level; support women who aspire to lead but may need the confidence, courage and support to take the next step; and will give all women serving in an executive leadership role an additional support system unique to the needs of women and the challenges they face.
For more information about KASA, visit kasa.org.
