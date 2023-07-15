DAWSON SPRINGS — Dawson Springs will celebrate its 75th annual BBQ on July 28.

The current festival, commonly referred to by Dawsonians simply as “the BBQ,” consists of lunch, dinner and a street fair, as well as a golf scramble, car show and 5K run. In modern tradition, it is a collective effort to raise funds for the Dawson Springs Community Center and is hosted by the center’s Board of Directors.

