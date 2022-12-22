PADNWS-12-22-22 SCARF IN THE PARK - PHOTO

The Guess Foundation will host its 6th “Scarf in the Park” on Christmas Eve. Volunteers are invited to join them at 1 p.m. to hang scarves, gloves, hats and socks in trees and on clotheslines at Dolly McNutt Plaza (across from City Hall).

Paducah’s homeless and families in need are welcome to come at any time after 2 p.m. to collect what they need to stay warm. The items are generally gone by mid-day Christmas day. Nearly 10,000 items have been distributed since the event began.

