The Guess Foundation will host its 6th “Scarf in the Park” on Christmas Eve. Volunteers are invited to join them at 1 p.m. to hang scarves, gloves, hats and socks in trees and on clotheslines at Dolly McNutt Plaza (across from City Hall).
Paducah’s homeless and families in need are welcome to come at any time after 2 p.m. to collect what they need to stay warm. The items are generally gone by mid-day Christmas day. Nearly 10,000 items have been distributed since the event began.
“We know there are people in our community who will have nowhere to go on Christmas Eve,” said Guess Foundation co-founder Morgan Guess. “We also know they will be cold, and likely sad and lonely. When we thought about hosting this project, we thought Christmas Eve would be the best night to show them that they are seen and cared about. No one should go without a present, and we believe no one should be cold. We hope this simple act of kindness gives them hope. Any individual or family in need is also welcome to visit the park and to get what they need to stay warm.”
The Guesses learned that many of Paducah’s homeless spend time at the McCracken County Library, and this is the reason Dolly McNutt Plaza was selected as the site for the project.
“Each of us, as friends and neighbors, should continuously look for even small ways we can reach out to those in need at this time of year and all throughout the year,” said Susan. “We hope businesses, schools and churches will help us collect items by hosting collection drives. They are welcome to join us on Christmas Eve to hang the items or we are happy to pick them up.”
Every item also has a hand-written note pinned to them. Volunteers are needed to help write messages on cards the Guesses can provide. All items are welcome but the Guesses say that men’s hats, gloves, and scarves are items what they need most. Businesses and individuals may also make cash donations and the Guesses will purchase what they need.
“We believe that Christmas is truly about giving, and this is a meaningful and memorable way to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, “said Morgan.
The Guesses moved the event to Mayfield last year to help those impacted by the tornado. It is her hometown and where her mother still lived. Susan’s mother died recently and so the event will honor her and her father who died on Christmas Eve 33 years ago.
Contact Susan Guess at 270.210.2434 or susan@paducahbank.com for questions or for more information about how you can donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.