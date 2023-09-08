According to McCracken County Public Schools, the College Board recently released the AP Scholar Awards for the 2022-23 school year. The district said 67 McCracken County High School students were named AP Scholars for their hard work in Advanced Placement classes and high marks on AP exams.

12 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Distinction are Karsyn Allard, Camryn Beatty, Reed Bowling, Cole Cannon, Adyson Chambers, Owen Cody, Natalie Cryts, Garret Greenwell, Daniel Higdon, Thomas Newton, Manav Shah, and Caroline Wright.

