According to McCracken County Public Schools, the College Board recently released the AP Scholar Awards for the 2022-23 school year. The district said 67 McCracken County High School students were named AP Scholars for their hard work in Advanced Placement classes and high marks on AP exams.
12 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Distinction are Karsyn Allard, Camryn Beatty, Reed Bowling, Cole Cannon, Adyson Chambers, Owen Cody, Natalie Cryts, Garret Greenwell, Daniel Higdon, Thomas Newton, Manav Shah, and Caroline Wright.
16 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Honors are Benjamin Archbold, Mark Ballard, Audrey Barrett, Ethan Brown, Skyler Ford, Ian Hart, Ashley Higdon, Aubrey Hill, Eli James, Josh Kuntz, Carter McReynolds, Cynthia Steger, Samuel Tucker, Lydia Vaughn, Gabriel Whitley, and Nathan Yancey.
39 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Molly Adams, Eden Axtell-Cooper, Reese Barnhill, Taylor Boone, Alyssa Campanello, Ella Chuppe, Sydney Clevidence, Daniel Crouse, Melody Darnell, Kevin Denny, Andrew Farmer, Karlee Gray, Audrey Haley, Lily Harlan, Addison Hart, Gracie Hayden, Grace Henderson, Logan Henson, Ally Hutchins, Caleb Joyce, Matthew King, Margaret Kitchen, Isabella Mayhew, Cameron McDowell, Savannah McDowell, Brandon McManus, Molly Musselman, Abby Orange, Neel Patel, Om Patel, Pratha Patel, Haydyn Pope, Ethan Puckett, Mariane Puertollano, Rylee Ronna, Atleigh Stanley, Sydney Turner, Andrew Watson, and Victoria Zeigler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.