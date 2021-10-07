Developers of a planned 60-megawatt solar energy farm in McCracken County await decisions from state and local officials on the project which could come by the end of the month.
McCracken County Solar, owned by Community Energy Inc., will consist of approximately 615 acres along New Liberty Church Road, two-and-one-half miles northeast of Kevil.
It will include approximately 156,000 solar panels, ground-mounted on a racking system that will rotate to follow the sun, and will be connected to a Big Rivers Electric Corp. transmission line in the area, according to the company’s website.
It is expected to produce 140 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.
Last summer, the McCracken County Fiscal Court amended the county’s zoning ordinance and created a section for solar energy systems, said Greg Cannon, the county’s planning and zoning administrator. Under the ordinance, solar farms can be approved for conditional use in agricultural zones.
“The planning commission and fiscal court, they are the policy-making bodies. They’ve already decided this is something we’re (county) going to allow,” Cannon said.
Conditional uses under state law are heard by the zoning board of adjustment. Since the policy-making bodies have approved conditional use, “it’s the board of adjustment that says, ‘OK, you said you’re going to allow this, but we have to make sure that this is appropriate for this area. And, to approve it, do we need to apply any conditions,’ ” Cannon said.
“That’s kind of where we are. The (BOA) public hearing occurred back in August. After two hours and requests for additional information from the applicant, the board tabled the public hearing to be continued at the September meeting,” he added.
“The public hearing resumed at the September meeting, and after close to two additional hours, they (the board) closed the public hearing and went into deliberations. That’s where we currently sit.
“The next BOA meeting is Oct. 20. This gives our attorney time to come up with findings of fact, what’s been presented as evidence and that’s what they’re supposed to base their decision on,” Cannon said.
McCracken County Solar is also awaiting a decision on its application for a construction certificate from the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting, headquartered at the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
The siting board grants certificates for construction of electric generating facilities and transmission lines that are not regulated by the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
A public hearing on the matter was held via Zoom on Sept. 9. A final decision is due by Nov. 7.
Big Rivers Electric has asked the siting board to make a decision on the construction certificate no later than Oct. 31, since its power purchase agreement with McCracken County Solar gives it the right to terminate that agreement if the certificate is not approved by then.
