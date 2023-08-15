FRANKFORT – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced voter registration in the state continues to see an increase ahead of the Nov. 7 General Election, with 6,149 new voters added in July.

“New voter registrations have now outpaced voter removals for the fifth straight month,” Adams said. “In spite of, or perhaps because of, political polarization, the highest rate of voter registration is not among Republicans or Democrats, but independents.”

