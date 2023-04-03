PADNWS-04-04-23 DOGWOOD TRAIL - PHOTO

The Dogwood Trail has grown from its original two blocks to a roughly eight-mile driving tour weaving through several Paducah neighborhoods.

 Contributed photo

Since 1964, Paducah has welcomed spring with the annual Dogwood Trail. From its original two blocks, the trail has grown to a roughly eight-mile driving tour weaving through several neighborhoods, highlighting outstanding dogwood specimens and blooming landscapes.

This year’s trail will be observed April 10-16, with members of the Paducah Civic Beautification Board awarding the homeowners of eight outstanding trees with a beautiful plaque, cash prize, and decorative banner designed by local artist Carol Vander Boegh.

