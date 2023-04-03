Since 1964, Paducah has welcomed spring with the annual Dogwood Trail. From its original two blocks, the trail has grown to a roughly eight-mile driving tour weaving through several neighborhoods, highlighting outstanding dogwood specimens and blooming landscapes.
This year’s trail will be observed April 10-16, with members of the Paducah Civic Beautification Board awarding the homeowners of eight outstanding trees with a beautiful plaque, cash prize, and decorative banner designed by local artist Carol Vander Boegh.
Signs will be placed on Wednesday, April 12 to alert visitors of this year’s winners. This year’s Dogwood Trail will be judged on daytime presentation. While winners will not be required to light their trees in the evening as in previous years, lighting is encouraged so that visitors may enjoy the trail day or night.
Along with the driving tour, the Dogwood Trail festivities include other activities for all to enjoy:
As a UNESCO Creative City, Paducah strives to teach children the importance of art. Paducah elementary school students were invited to participate in creating artwork with a focus on our beautiful dogwoods. An exhibition of young artists’ work can be viewed in the City Hall atrium through April 21 and then in the city commission chambers on the second floor from April 22 through May 9.
The Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) Trolley will provide a free tour of the Dogwood Trail on Thursday, April 13. This is a first-come event with the trolley running from 2 until 4 p.m. departing from 850 Harrison Street. Rides will be narrated by Paducah Ambassadors sharing dogwood facts and Paducah history. Donations are appreciated.
BikeWorld Paducah will host its annual Dogwood Trail Bicycle Ride on Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. Participants of all abilities are welcome. Bike helmets are required. The ride will begin and end at BikeWorld, 809 Joe Clifton Drive, with a picnic to follow.
An awards ceremony for Dogwood Trail and Children’s Dogwood Art Contest winners will be held at the May 9 meeting of the Paducah Board of Commissioners at City Hall.
Paducah Civic Beautification Board Chair Jackie Smith said: “Please consider planting a dogwood in your own yard this spring to maintain Paducah’s population of this iconic tree and continue the Dogwood Trail tradition for generations to come.
“The Flowering Dogwood Tree, Cornus Florida, is native to Kentucky, and with its celebrated blooms in spring and vibrant red berries in autumn, brings interest to the landscape throughout the year. For all their beauty, these hardy little trees require extra care to establish in their first few years and will require regular watering in our increasingly warm and arid climate.”
