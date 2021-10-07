When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, most of those who contracted the disease were elderly. With the wave of the delta variant over the last three months, the Purchase District Health Department is reporting that younger people now make up more COVID cases.
According to reports issued from Aug. 12 through Wednesday by the Purchase District Health Department in Paducah, 1,438 of the 3,099 cases reported in McCracken County in that time — 46.4% or almost half — are younger than 30.
Also, 2,291 of the 3,099 cases reported in the county in that time — 73.2% or nearly three-fourths of the cases — are younger than 50.
That is not the national figures or statistics from California or Texas or Philadelphia. That’s here in McCracken County, and it only punctuates what doctors and nurses across the nation have been talking about: younger people being put on ventilators or even dying from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, here is a breakdown of positive COVID-19 tests in McCracken County by age groups from Aug. 12 through Wednesday:
• 0-3: 111
• 4-18 (school age): 823
• 19-29: 504
• 30-39: 439
• 40-49: 414
• 50-59: 341
• 60-69: 251
• 70-79: 148
• 80-89: 58
• 90 and older: 10
Dr. Jenny Franke, the chief clinical officer at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, said she is seeing the real-life result of that.
“Part of it is that the delta (variant) is so much more infectious,” she said, “but also, what we’re seeing more commonly is folks who are unvaccinated. Our older population, I think, has always been a little bit more concerned about getting COVID and the possibility of severe disease. More of the 65-plus (age group) are vaccinated than younger individuals.
“We are seeing younger folks that are requiring hospitalization, and occasionally — unfortunately — we are seeing healthy younger people really sick and on ventilators.”
Franke said while the elderly were the first age group in Kentucky to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, younger people have had months to get the vaccine but declined to do so.
“The younger folks have had plenty of opportunities to be vaccinated at this point in time,” she said. “When we look at our choice to be vaccinated, it’s really twofold. One is our individual risk and our individual choice for whether or not we are going to choose a vaccine that might protect us from getting ill. The other choice is how it affects those around us and society.
“For a long time, I think our younger population thought that their immune system was strong — their body was strong — and this was not going to affect them and it wasn’t important for them as an individual to choose to be vaccinated.”
Dr. Keith Kelly, who works in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Baptist Health Paducah, said it is disheartening to doctors and nurses to see people suffer and die from a preventable death.
“For the past two months, we have noticed a significant change in the demographics of our (intensive care unit) patients,” he said. “They are significantly younger than those we treated earlier in the pandemic.
“I am typically seeing patients in their 40s, 50s and 60s, and we have seen several deaths among people even in their 30s. Every one of the younger patients who has been critically ill from COVID whom I’ve seen was unvaccinated.”
Franke cautioned against being overconfident when the numbers begin to decline.
“I can say that, in general, the incidence is starting to drop, the number of folks in the hospital and the (intensive care unit) is dropping, but we’ve had a little bit of a rebound back up,” she said. “When I was on a call (Wednesday) with the epidemiologists and other state leaders, their concern was that our cases were going to fall, but then sort of plateau at a higher level than we saw in the summer.
“The concern is that we’re not going to truly be on the backside of a pandemic surge. It’s just going to be at a low, constant rate of transmission and illness and requirement to be in the hospital and not get to the point where the number is dropping low enough to consider lightening up on some of the public health measures.”
Franke said it is important for people to find a source of reliable information regarding the pandemic rather than hearsay.
“A source of truth, of information that is backed by — not one person’s opinion, but a whole host of medical societies and specialists and people that have made immunology and the study of viruses and vaccines their life’s work,” she said. “Those people uniformly say the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks in all age groups and in men, in women, in pregnant women, in women trying to be pregnant, in breast-feeding women. It can be a deadly disease across the spectrum of ages.
“I just would hope that people who have really felt strongly against the vaccine would think about what they’re using as the source of truth. If it’s individual opinions that they sort of pieced together off the internet, that they think more about these organizations representing hundreds if not thousands of physicians and scientists who all say the same thing.”
Crystal Knight is the nurse administrator with the Purchase District Health Department, and she said their office is seeing more young people with positive COVID-19 tests in recent months.
“Some of it definitely can be attributed to the vaccination rates,” she said. “In Kentucky, those 65 and older have a 95% vaccination rate in that age group. In McCracken County, I believe it is 86% of those 65 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
“For each age group that you drop down, that number gets less and less. In that 12-to-15 (age group) in Kentucky, it’s 46%, which is half of those who are 65 and older. When you think of it that way, it just makes sense that those who are unvaccinated are getting this more.”
Knight also said last fall, students had an at-home virtual option, so they weren’t in classrooms or taking part in extracurricular activities as much as they are this fall, so it was far less likely to spread among school-age children than it is now.
The PDHD’s report on Wednesday that reflected the number of positive cases on Tuesday showed only 25 new cases, the fifth report of fewer than 30 new cases in the last 12 reports (dating to Sept. 20), but like Franke, Knight cautioned against early optimism.
“It has plateaued a little over the last few weeks, and we’re starting to see a dip,” she said. “Hopefully, that will be a trend — that’s what it’s looking like. It’s looking better.
“We’ve thought that before, and been proven otherwise, so you still want to be careful. You want to keep doing things to try to keep the trend moving in the right direction and not have it go the other way again.”
For information about local COVID-19 news — including vaccine sites and testing — as well as other health issues, visit purchasehealth.org or call 270-444-9625.
