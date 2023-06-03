PADNWS-06-03-23 SUPERMAN - LOGO

With four anniversaries, there’s a lot to celebrate at this year’s Metropolis Superman Celebration. This year is the 85th anniversary of Superman, the 45th MSC, the 30th anniversary of the 15-foot Superman statue and the 30th anniversary of the Super Museum.

The 45th Superman Celebration is taking place Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In