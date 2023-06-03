With four anniversaries, there’s a lot to celebrate at this year’s Metropolis Superman Celebration. This year is the 85th anniversary of Superman, the 45th MSC, the 30th anniversary of the 15-foot Superman statue and the 30th anniversary of the Super Museum.
The 45th Superman Celebration is taking place Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.
Organizers are busy with last-minute details getting everything ready for the thousands of Superman fans who will arrive in Metropolis for the yearly three-day event. The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. Friday, June 9, with the rededication of the Superman statue. All are invited to attend.
New this year, Celebration After Dark will move the action to 100 W. Fourth St., the empty corner lot across from Fat Edd’s Roadhouse. Playing hits from the 1990s, Nerdvana will entertain the crowds from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9.
A special treat for 2023 will be the return of fireworks. The Super Spectacular Fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on the Ohio Riverfront with the best viewing location being the Harrah’s parking lot. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show.
This year, MSC will welcome three actors from two hit television series.
Tyler Hoechlin, from the CW series “Superman & Lois,” will be the first current Superman/Clark Kent portrayer to appear as an MSC guest.
Hoechlin will be at MSC on Saturday, June 10, only. An autograph pass is required to meet Hoechlin and a limited number of passes are available. Pass holders can meet Hoechlin in the Metropolis Vault Room inside SICIL Artist Alley & Writer’s Way. Pass holders are to enter through the main entrance of the Southern Illinois Independent Living building, located at 101 W. Eighth St., near the Lois Lane statue.
Fans can catch Hoechlin on the City National Bank Metro Stage for a Q&A program at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Nicole Maines, “Dreamer/Nia Nal” on the CW series “Supergirl,” and cast mate Jesse Rath, “Brainiac 5/Querl Dox,” will meet fans Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, at the Autograph Zone located in SICIL Artist Alley & Writer’s Way. Attendees are to enter through the main entrance of the Southern Illinois Independent Living building, located at 101 W. Eighth St., near the Lois Lane statue.
Tickets are required for the Maines and Rath autograph sessions held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.; and on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m. until noon. Tickets are not required for Maines and Rath autograph sessions from 3-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Friday and from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, but are on a first-come, first-served basis with no guarantees; VIP Fast Passes can be used during these sessions.
Maines and Rath will participate in a Q&A at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on the CNB Metro Stage.
SICIL Artist Alley & Writer’s Way is expected to be a busy area with 20 artists, writers and creators displaying their talents. Special guests include Trina Robbins, the first woman to draw Wonder Woman for DC Comics; Jamal Igle, a 2011 recipient of the Inkpot Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comic Art; Bonnie Siegler and Helene Stapinski, authors of “The American Way: A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman and Marilyn Monroe”; and Edward Gross, author of “Voices from Krypton.” Featured in Q&A sessions under the CNB Metro Tent will be Robbins at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9; Siegler and Stapinski at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9; and Gross at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Igle will host a sketching with session at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 under the CNB Metro Tent.
The Heroes & Villains Costume Contest will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. This year, categories will include Best Villain, Best Hero, Best Duo or Group and Best Superman/Clark Kent. The winner of each group will be awarded $250. To honor the 85th year of Superman, judges will select the best of the four categories to win the title of Best of Metropolis with a $1,000 prize.
The closing ceremony of the 45th Metropolis Superman Celebration will follow the Heroes & Villains Costume Contest.
And, as always, the yearly fan favorite weekend will be busy with contests, fun and games. Attendees will enjoy the many vendors lining Market Street with a variety of tempting treats. Check out supermancelebration.net website for a full list of the weekend’s activities or the annual Superman Celebration insert in the June 8 Metropolis Planet.
The Metropolis Superman Celebration is hosted by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, the City of Metropolis and the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Superman 5K Fun Run/Walk begins celebration activities
Take a fun run or walk to kickoff the 45th annual Superman Celebration during the United Way Superman 5K Fun Run/Walk.
Held in conjunction with the celebration, the event is Thursday, June 8, and will leave at 7 p.m. from Harrah’s Metropolis Casino parking lot, taking walkers/runners through the streets of Metropolis, some of which may be a little challenging with their slight inclines, but overall, the course is generally flat and suitable for all ages.
The entry fee — $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under when postmarked by Saturday, June 3;
$25 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under after June 3 — benefits the Massac County United Way. T-shirt sizes are guaranteed for pre-registered participants.
Aid stations are provided. Volunteers are welcome to help with the race. Organizers encourage residents along the Third Street route and in the Dorothy Miller Park to cheer on runners.
The Superman 5K Fun Run/Walk is the largest fundraiser of the Massac County United Way, which assists Hope Unlimited; Reaching for Kids & Youth of Massac County, Inc.; Guardian Family Service Center; Happy Hearts Senior Center; Massac County 4-H Federation; Massac County Youth Fair; and Massac County Mental Health & Family Counseling Center.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/Metropolis/SupermanRoadRace. For more information, email cpierce@cnb-metropolis.com.
Bike ride provides different look at Superman’s hometown
Explore the countryside surrounding the Home of Superman on routes that partially follow the “old” Ohio River bed during the 35th annual Kiwanis Superman Bike Ride.
The bicycle ride will take over Massac County roads and byways Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8 a.m. from Washington Park. All riders will assemble at the park to begin the race with a mass start led by Superman.
The trek provides three tour options of Massac County’s rolling countryside in lengths of 10, 40 and 60 miles concluding at Washington Park. The short route is generally flat, but the longer routes require a little more pedal power on hills.
The event’s in-person registration is 7-8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Washington Park. The adult fee is $35 and includes a commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), sag service, maps, stocked rest stops and marked routes. Cash or check only will be taken at the in-person registration.
Children 16 and under ride free with a registered parent or guardian; however, this free registration does not include a free T-shirt. Riders under 16 are required to be accompanied by an adult.
Pre-registered riders can pick up their packets from 7-8 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park.
All participants are required to wear approved and secure helmets, and everyone should abide by bicycle rules of etiquette and must not, by any means, feel like they need to get in a hurry. All entrants are required to sign a release waiver.
Maps of the routes and other information are available at ride.metropoliskiwanis.org. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Metropolis with assistance from other local sponsors.
A drawing of early registrants will be held prior to the start of the ride for a gift certificate and bicycle-related accessories, donated by the Kiwanis Club of Metropolis.
Historical society hosting ice cream social
Take a journey to the past and enjoy some shade — and some ice cream — at the Elijah P. Curtis Home from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Located at 405 Market St., a block behind the Superman statue, the Curtis Home is now home of the Massac County Historical Society.
Historical society members invite visitors and local residents alike to the ice cream social on Saturday. Ice cream and water will be served on the lawn in the shade of a historic magnolia tree that has stood here since the 19th century. There is no charge, although donations will be accepted.
The 1870 National Register Home will be open for tours as well, and everyone is invited to come in, cool off and see some history.
Super Car Show revs up on June 11
The 35th annual Super Car Show will take over a portion of Fort Massac State Park on Sunday, June 11.
Sponsored by the Metropolis Rotary Club, the event is rain or shine. Registration will be from 8 a.m. until noon. The fee is $20 for the first entry, $15 for the second entry and $10 each for non-judged entries (display only). Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. The club with the most entries will receive a $100 prize.
Showcasing antique cars, trucks and street rods from the 1900s up to the latest models, the show will begin at 9 a.m. with the trophy presentation in the afternoon.
Judging and field activities will be provided by Ohio Valley Chapter, Antique Automobile Club of America. Awards will be given in nine categories — best of show cars, best of show trucks, Superman’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Harry Chambers Memorial Award, OVC Car Club President’s Choice, Rotary Choice, James D. Shelton Memorial Mustang Award and Bob Eckenberg Memorial Award.
New for 2023 will be the Top 100 Awards recognizing the 1900 to 2013 Top 90 Best of Show entries and the 2014 to 2023 Top 10 Speciality Awards.
Admission is free to the public. Concessions will be available with proceeds benefiting the Metropolis Rotary Club.
For more information, call 618-524-2448 or 618-645-0230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.