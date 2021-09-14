45-year-old bald eagle dies at Woodlands Nature Station

Officials at the Woodlands Nature Station within Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area said Artemis, the resident bald eagle at the facility, died due to natural causes on Sept.7 after 45 years of life and 34 years educating the general public.
During her time at LBL, Artemis saw the populations of nesting bald eagles in LBL go from zero to nearly one eagle nest per bay, the reintroduction of 44 eaglets released into Pryor Bay of LBL, and the delisting of bald eagles from the Endangered Species Act in 2007. During her time at Nature Station, she was able to educate more than 1.5 million visitors about the importance of bald eagles as a top predator in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Originally born in captivity in Missouri, Artemis was one of 80 eagles confiscated by the US Fish & Wildlife Service and had to be moved to a new educational home, as she was deemed non-releasable and had become imprinted on humans, officials said.
Though heart-broken to not be greeted by Artemis each day, the naturalists of the Woodlands Nature Station are happy Artemis had a long, healthy, and successful life as one of their best animal ambassadors. They would like to thank all the past and current Nature Station staff, veterinarians, commercial fisherman, bow fishermen, hunters, and volunteers who assisted in giving her a high quality of life, officials said.
For more information on bald eagles and the Woodlands Nature Station, call 270-924-2299 or visit online landbetweenthelakes.us/seendo/attractions/nature-station.
