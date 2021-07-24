METROPOLIS, Ill. — The 43rd annual Superman Celebration is here and brings with it a ton of activities, music, food and a star-studded celebrity line up.
The Celebration begins Friday morning, July 30, and concludes Sunday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m.
During the three-day celebration, visitors can sample food items from numerous food vendors lined along Market Street and browse sidewalk sales.
This year’s lineup of celebrity guests includes names from well-known television series and film: K Callan, best known as Superman’s mom, Martha Kent, in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (1993); Nicholle Tom, the voice behind Supergirl/Kara Kent in “Superman: The Animated Series” (1998-2000); Stacy Haiduk, who was Lana Lang on “Superboy” (1988-92); and Ilan Mitchell-Smith, who was Andy McAlisteron “Superboy” (1989-91). The four will be available to meet fans inside the Artist Alley & Writer’s Way location from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mitchell-Smith and Haiduk will also be appearing from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Each guest will participate a Q&A on the City National Bank stage, as well as a brief appearance at the Superman Statue prior to Q&A.
Artists Alley and Writer’s Way will be buzzing with talent. The popular area is located in the basement of the Southern Illinois Independent Living building (formerly the Banterra Bank building), at 101 W. Eighth St. Guests featured include Chad Hardin, Alé Garza, Steven Walden and Metropolis’s own Blake Armstrong, along with many other artists and writers ready to show off their talents.
There will be musical entertainment each evening under the City National Bank Tent. Fans can take the stage 6:30 p.m. Friday for Metropolis Sings: Karaoke/Lip Sync Celebration, hosted by Ray Martinez, and will want to stick around for the Kryptonian Glo Dance at 8 p.m. The Aquaducks Band, a high-energy funk and soul band from Nashville, Tennessee, is the featured entertainment from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
Many of the most popular events are returning to this year’s lineup include the Kiwanis Superman Bike Ride on Saturday at Washington Park; Super Baby Contest and the Supergirl and Superboy pageants on Saturday at the Smallville Tent; and the Heroes & Villains Costume Contest on Sunday under the City National Bank Tent.
The Rinaldi Family Super Trivia, a “Jeopardy!” style game, allows fans to compete for prizes and show off their vast knowledge of all things super. You can stump the Superman expert with Chris Brockow and sit in on Super LEGO Engineering with Nicholas Mastramico. Programs and panels this year include many interesting topics, like “Putting Your Ideas on Paper — Writer’s Panel,” “Passion to Profession” with Blake Armstrong, “What’s the Buzz in the Comic World” panel, “Being a Hero: Cosplayers to the Rescue” and more.
A movie replica car of “Lightning McQueen” will be on display Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The quirky character from the Pixar movie “Cars” is part of the collection of movie car replicas at Rusty’s TV & Movie Car Museum in Jackson, Tennessee.
A special event this year is the presentation of The Patriot II Flag at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Superman Statue. The flag is touring the nation to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Special guest Joe Torrillo, retired FDNY lieutenant, who survived being buried alive twice on Sept. 11, 2001, will speak to the crowd at 2 p.m. at the City National Bank Tent.
Right in the middle of all of the activities, visitors will have the opportunity to pose with the world-famous 15-foot-tall bronze statue of Superman and tour the Super Museum, which holds the largest collection of Superman memorabilia in the world. Or, visitors can walk just a few blocks to see the Lois Lane statue, the slightly larger than life bronze statue of Noel Neill, the First Lady of Metropolis.
For more information, visit supermancelebration.net or the Metropolis Superman Celebration Facebook page or call the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce at 618-524-2714.
The Superman Celebration is hosted by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the City of Metropolis and the Metropolis Area Tourism Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.