METROPOLIS, Ill. — When the announcement was made back in March that the 43rd annual Superman Celebration would happen, organizers weren’t really sure what to expect.
“This year we were kind of cautiously watching and waiting to see what the best options for us to do would be,” Celebration co-chair Karla Ogle said at the time.
That “cautious watching” took a different level just a couple of weeks prior to the weekend as the COVID-19 delta variant began making its way into the area.
“All in all, it was anybody’s guess what the crowd size was going to be. But two weeks ago when the variant COVID numbers started coming up, people became more cautious and people were calling to see if we were going to cancel again,” Ogle said Monday.
But, the show must go on.
“We were so deep into it, we reasoned that most of it is outdoors and the crowds were going to be lighter. We wanted people to be safe in space, so we limited the number of people inside,” she said.
And organizers couldn’t be happier with the weekend’s outcome.
“We were a little bit hesitant, but we were very thrilled with this year’s turnout, especially with COVID and the variant coming,” Ogle said. “The crowd on Friday was a little bit lighter, but everyone there was enjoying themselves. Saturday was a much larger crowd — a little bit more normal for us. We could not be happier. Sunday was a good Sunday. It was very smooth. We were very pleased.”
Despite COVID and the change of date, the Celebration still drew folks from around the country, including New York, Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Florida, South Carolina and Minnesota, along with Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“It was a good variety,” Ogle said. “Everybody I talked to was very happy we had it. Things went smoothly. We had lots of compliments. There were a lot of mask wearers, but a lot of people did fist bumps, elbow bumps trying to be respectful. The signs we had out reminded everyone to be respectful and kind because we’re all in this together — that was our whole philosophy: we’re all in the same boat, let’s just get through this.”
Celebration co-chair Lisa Gower noted “the Sunday crowd, I think, was just as big as it has been in the past. On Sunday, I was approached by several families with multiple kids who just happened to come into town and wanted to stop at the statute. They asked what was going on and (when they looked over the) brochure, they decided to stay the whole day. A side trip to see the statue turned into spending the afternoon here. I saw one of those families in line to get something to eat, the other went to Smallville and played the kids games. I was very pleased with the Sunday crowd.”
On a similar note, Ogle noted that when the Celebration was over Sunday evening, “several people who were driving through and saw the sign on the highway to see the statue came through” town. “They had no idea the Celebration was going on and here they stopped to see the statue.”
They also had the chance to get their photos taken with Metropolis’ official Superman, Josh Boultinghouse.
“Stuff like that makes your day,” Ogle said of those fans’ reactions.
While organizers could see a number difference in some events as far as participants, “there were a lot of onlookers,” Ogle said.
One of the Celebration’s newest events got both. Archery with Wonder Woman & Green Arrow was held at the Smallville Tent on Saturday with nearly 50 children participating.
“It was a hit,” Gower said. “Every time those little kids would hit a bull’s-eye, the crowd would go nuts.”
Shannon Prince and Wesley Krall, who portrayed Wonder Woman & Green Arrow, “had such a good time and they were so good with the kids. We love when we add a new event and it’s a hit like that,” said Ogle, who came up with the idea for event. “We actually had a couple of adults ask where the archery shoot was because they wanted to participate and were unaware it was for kids. So that might be something we’ll look into for the future.”
Feedback from the artists at Artists Alley & Writer’s Way and from guest celebrities Nicholle Tom, K Callan, Ilan Mitchell-Smith and Stacy Haiduk was also positive.
“Our artists did well with their commissions. They said it was a lower crowd going through, but people were spending more money,” Ogle said. “Our celebrity guests were very pleased with the crowd that came. They all had a really great time. The compliment we get from the most people is how friendly it is here. We love it. We’ll take that compliment.”
Ogle said the highlight of the 43rd annual Superman Celebration was the presentation of the Patriot Flag II, which for the last five years has been making its way around the country in commemoration of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
While a smaller ceremony was held Sunday, the official ceremony was held Saturday with approximately 130 people participating in the presentation of the 28-by-60-foot, 50-pound flag surrounded by the 50 state flags, a smaller United States flag, all military flags, the POW flag, the police flag and the firefighters flag.
“That as such an amazing moment,” Ogle said. “You always want a highlight, something that everyone is like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was the most incredible moment at the Celebration!’ There’s always lots of moments where you’re like, ‘Oh, that was so cool!’ But that was a moment — you look around and you were seeing American pride. There was nobody being anti-American and it was respectful and it was quiet.”
With a successful Superman Celebration under their belts, organizers are now looking toward 2022 when the 44th annual event marks the 50th anniversary of the City of Metropolis becoming the official Home of Superman in 1972.
“We’re looking very forward to next year. It’s going to be very exciting,” Ogle said.
During the 50th anniversary, “we’ll be dipping down to a lot of historical things. We’ll have some very special events, including inviting back guests who were here for that historic day and were part of making it happen. There’s a lot of people who don’t know the story of the process of how this came to be the official home of Superman,” she said.
Coinciding with the historic 50th anniversary will be the unveiling of the Superman statue renovation to “the way we envisioned it. I think everybody will be so pleased when they see the finished product,” she said, noting the renovation is being funded through a brick campaign. Bricks can be purchased online at superman celebration.net or by calling 618-524-2714.
The 44th annual Superman Celebration will take place June 9-12, 2022.
“I think everybody needs to mark their calendars because they’re not going to want to miss it,” Ogle said. “It’ll be great for visitors, but also our locals. There’s so much to celebrate next year.”
Additional photos from the 2021 Superman Celebration will be printed in the coming weeks’ editions of the Metropolis Planet and will be available on the Planet’s website in a photo gallery at metropolisplanet.com.
