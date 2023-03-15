PADNWS-03-15-23 FEDERAL COURTHOUSE - PHOTO

President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposes a $40.5 million investment in the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Paducah’s downtown.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Included in President Joe Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget is approximately $40.5 million for improvements to the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Paducah.

The investment was announced by the General Services Administration on Monday, along with a $70.2 million project for improvements to the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In