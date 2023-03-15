Included in President Joe Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget is approximately $40.5 million for improvements to the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Paducah.
The investment was announced by the General Services Administration on Monday, along with a $70.2 million project for improvements to the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center.
Paducah’s Georgian Revival Style federal building and courthouse was built in 1938 and, in 1985, was designated a contributing structure to the National Register of Historic Places Paducah Downtown Historic District.
The $40.5 million investment will modernize the building’s operating systems and provide seismic upgrades, according to the GSA, which will use this opportunity to “integrate new technologies into the building that will improve environmental performance, promote occupant well being, and support climate and sustainability goals,” according to a news release.
“Strategic capital investments like these two projects are important investments in our nation’s federal buildings,” said Jason Shelton, GSA’s regional administrator for its Southeast and Southwest regions.
“They also benefit local communities by creating good-paying jobs, stimulating local economies, and contributing to neighborhood revitalization projects in both Atlanta and Paducah.”
The $70.2 million Atlanta project will modernize the building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and electrical systems. The project will improve operation of the building and provide more suitable office space for the federal agency tenants. This project presents job opportunities for HVAC and electrical contractors.
The GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of nearly 370 million rentable square feet, overseeing approximately $75 billion in annual contracts, and delivering technology services that serve millions of people across dozens of federal agencies.
