The 400 Mile Yard Sale returns to the area Thursday and runs through Sunday, bringing in thousands of shoppers for all the communities and sales along its length.
The 18-year tradition has long been a staple in Kentucky. The sale stretches along Highway 68, starting in Reidland on the outskirts of Paducah and running through the entirety of central Kentucky to Maysville.
“We are in its 18th year now,” Tara Hall, the new director of the event, said. “Eighteen years ago, there was some kind of quasi-government committee that dealt with economic development. The lady that was the representative from western Kentucky had this idea that antique stores were a big thing, and that other folks would want to travel Kentucky to see our great antique stores. That was the inspiration.”
Debbie Spencer, the person who originated the idea, ran the event as its director until 2018, handing the position to Judy Ross who left in 2020.
“Judy had been her helper for years on the sale and had done a lot of the design work and publicity,” Hall said. “In 2020, right in the middle of COVID, She had a stroke. And also she has an elderly mother who’s into her 90s. And at that point, she was just looking for a place to hand it off. Last year, it kind of ran on its own autopilot.”
A friend reached out to Hal, pitching the idea of her taking over the sale, citing her extensive experience in nonprofits and business.
She started three months ago and has already started to benefit the sale, its customers and its sellers, launching a new website for the event with lots of necessary features.
“It all kind of came to a head here right before the sale,” she said. “Our new website was done by Blue Guru marketing in Louisville. It was really important to me that our website served two groups of people, the sellers and the buyers.
“Now if you’re planning a trip, it gives you everything you need to plan your trip, restaurants, hotels, you can even use our ‘Map your Route’ function on the website to find the specific types of items you need. It’s a streamlined way to kind of you know, make those matches for people and so both bought sellers and shoppers, we hope will really enjoy it. It should be like a treasure map.”
The last few years have been harder on the event, being hampered by rain in 2021 and with COVID pushing the event back to October in 2020.
“COVID had just made people a little slow to go and do anything,” she said.
“We really have seen a ton of energy around this year’s event. I mean, a ton. I’m almost overwhelmed by how many people seem to be reinvigorated for the event, by how many small businesses are getting involved and how many small restaurants and hotels have been looking forward to this. Some of the hardest hit places by COVID … it’s just great to see.”
For more information on the event, vendors and dining along the sales route and more, visit 400mile.com or the events Facebook page at facebook.com/400milesale68.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.