U.S. 68 is a highway that begins in Reidland and rolls eastward through Kentucky, exiting the state in Maysville into Ohio. For the next four days, that highway will be the host of several yard sales, farm sales, garage sales and all kinds of sales during the annual 400-Mile Sale.
This year marks the 20th annual 400-Mile Sale, and thousands of people will drive the highway throughout Kentucky in search of bargains and taking in the Bluegrass State scenery.
Tara Hall is the director of the 400-Mile Sale, which is its own organization with several civic organization and agency sponsors helping to spread the word.
Hall’s job is to help coordinate the event that spreads over 20 counties and includes 60 communities. She also does media interviews, event planning, sale registration and promoting the event.
Hall has been the director of the 400-Mile Sale for about 13 months, which she finds appropriate, having spent almost all of her life in towns that are found along U.S. 68.
“I went to elementary school at Cooper-Whiteside there in Paducah,” she said. “Actually, I went to Cooper and Whiteside (schools) before they were Cooper-Whiteside. Todd County is on Highway 68 in Elkton. That’s where I went to high school. I went to junior college in Hopkinsville, which is on Highway 68, finished my degree in Murray and was always going through Cadiz and eating at Ferrell’s, which is on Highway 68.
“I met and married my husband; he went to Western (Kentucky University) in Bowling Green, which is on Highway 68. He was a pastor, and his first pastorates were in Glasgow and Edmonton, which are on Highway 68. We left there and went to Campbellsville for five years, which is on Highway 68.
“… Then, lo and behold, almost four years ago, my last baby was born on the side of the road on Highway 68,” she said. “All these years, I’ve never lived anywhere more than five years in my life, and I never felt like I had a hometown. … but, now, I can just say, ‘I’m from Highway 68.’ ”
The event kicks off at 6 a.m. today at Christian Fellowship School. The 400-Mile Sale is generally held the Thursday through Sunday of the first weekend of June.
“It was started 19 years ago with the idea of helping bring an economic impact into areas that don’t always see that,” Hall said. “If I had to guess, I would say that the reason Highway 68 was chosen is because it’s so long. I mean, it is 400 miles.
“There are other highway sales in Kentucky, but I think the longest one is maybe 100 miles. I’m going to guess that Highway 68 is one of the longest in Kentucky. I know it’s one of the oldest in Kentucky.”
Hall said that more than half of the sales during the 400-Mile Sale take place from Reidland to Auburn in Logan County in western Kentucky.
“They will have almost two-thirds of the sales of the state,” she said. “That area is just immensely popular, and here’s why: People have sales. Folks say, ‘How do we get more folks to come to our area?’ Have sales!
“You have people, particularly in the Lakes area — places like Fairdealing, Benton, Aurora, Canton and Cadiz — people in those areas have been having sales every year for 19 years, and they just love to have sales. They tend to be very friendly, and that brings people back.”
Hall said that while one might think that tourism is also a draw during the sale, her organization has found that people don’t take in the tourism during the 400-Mile Sale.
“During the sale, they are really focused on shopping,” she said. “But, as they drive by the Lakes, they’re like, ‘This is gorgeous! I’m coming back here next month!’ or they catch a glimpse of different places to visit places like the Kentucky Opry.
“A lot of people don’t know there is a Kentucky Opry, but every year, the Kentucky Opry has a huge sale, so they come and they look around and say, ‘There’s a Kentucky Opry! I’m coming back for this.’ So, it’s getting people to come back for the attractions, and that’s part of our goal.”
The 400-Mile Sale was begun in 2004 and inspired by the World’s Longest Yard Sale, which began in 1987 and runs along U.S. 127 for about 700 miles each August.
Marilyn Clark, the director of tourism in Campbellsville, suggested the idea of a U.S. 68 sale at a statewide tourism meeting in 2003, and all 60 communities along the route jumped on board.
“It’s about bringing money into the communities,” she said in 2004.
Hall said the organization has talked with larger sale sites about having people park in a parking lot or field to ease traffic congestion and hazards along the highway.
“We can’t do everything about every sale,” she said, “but particularly, our multi-sites — areas that have blocked off their parking lot or the farmer with a field, and they have 10, 15, 20 sites — we have specifically talked to them through emails and social media and phone calls to ask them to make sure they’re providing adequate off-highway parking.
“It is a hazard to park on the highway; they’re not really supposed to be doing that. Now, if you go to so-and-so’s house, we can’t really gauge for that, but specifically, the areas that are reaching out to grab these mass amounts of people, we have asked them and they are complying. We want to make this a safe sale.”
Hall encourages participants to fill out a survey at 400mile.com/survey to give the organization an idea about the economic impact of the sale by how much they spent at restaurants, hotels and gas stations.
“My guess is we pull in 10,000 folks a year, at least,” she said. “My guess is we’re booking 1,000 nights in a hotel between all the 400 miles across. … Our hope is if we can demonstrate that and get more funding, we can bring even more folks.
“To me, this is just a great opportunity, because who’s ever said, ‘I’m going on vacation.’ ‘Where are you going?’ ‘Auburn, Kentucky, or Elkton, Kentucky, or Wilmore, Kentucky.’ These names don’t roll off people’s tongues, but the 400-Mile Sale brings them through these areas, lets them eat at great restaurants, experience warm hospitality, see a landmark they never knew existed and then, they come back.”
For more information about the 400-Mile Sale, visit 400mile.com.
