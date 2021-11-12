Mayfield City Council passed the first reading of the 911 tax ordinance during Monday’s November meeting.
Mayfield Electric and Water customers may notice a $4 service fee for 911 on their monthly water bill, starting in January 2022.
The ordinance comes after months of deliberation to find a suitable means for implementing the proposed 911 service fee for city taxpayers. At first, the city considered doing it through property tax, but ultimately decided to partner with the utility company instead.
The reason for the rate dates back to 1992. Police Chief Nathan Kent said as Mayfield doesn’t have its own dispatch center, the city does not receive wireless funding. This was one of only two ways the city collected the service fee; the other being through landline carriers. Without the wireless funding, senior citizens and businesses were footing the bill.
Furthermore, the chief fully anticipates the Kentucky State Police to raise its annual charges for using their 911 service in 2023. He also noted that a surplus of “legacy money,” which handled the fee to this point, was depleted in the last fiscal year.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan said she “hopes” this will keep the city from having to revisit the issue for a while.
“We have talked about this (at) several meetings. We have met with Mayfield Electric and Water, they have agreed to do this for a year to collect this for us. We are recommending the four dollar a month fee be applied…” O’Nan said.
The ordinance passed 8-1 with Councilman Johnny Lee Jackson being the only dissenting vote. Councilman Darrick Herndon was absent from Monday’s meeting.
