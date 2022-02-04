4 MCHS seniors earn CSI/NAACP scholarship

Four McCracken County High School seniors received a scholarship from Computer Services Inc. and the Paducah-McCracken County Branch of the NAACP.
This year’s recipients are Brooklyn Bolton, Ireland McGuirk, Abbey Moore and River Murt.
The CSI/NAACP scholarship is designed to help students in their endeavors to attend college.
CSI Inc. and the NAACP view education as an investment in student success. Preference for recipients is given to first-generation college students. Recipients were chosen by the NAACP Education Committee, which is chaired by Corbin Snardon.
“CSI and the NAACP have been doing this scholarship since just before COVID,” he said. “The scholarship is designed to assist students in their educational efforts, and it is a partnership between CSI and the NAACP.
“The total scholarship offering is $3,000; we give one $1,500 scholarship and three $500 scholarships.”
Snardon said CSI reached out to the NAACP to pool their resources into a scholarship.
“The CSI CEO, David Culbertson, reached out to the NAACP wanting to find a way to contribute to the educational mission of CSI and the NAACP,” he said. “We struck up a partnership — I believe it was in 2018.
“We usually try to get the scholarship out in the fall so the awardees can be recognized at our MLK festivities.”
Snardon said scholarship preference is given to first-generation college students.
“Obviously, it’s not a full ride, but it’s meant to help those students who wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity to go to college,” he said.
The annual scholarship is open to any senior in a high school within McCracken County. To apply, students need to provide a transcript and write an essay.
“This is the perfect scholarship for that student who may not be that 4.0, Ivy League, 36-ACT student,” Snardon said. “It would be perfect for that individual who may not be the top of the academic class but can really promote their story to get an opportunity for a scholarship.”
Announcements for the application of the CSI/NAACP scholarship are usually made in October.
