4-H program still feeding local youth after 17 years

For nearly two decades the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service has been helping feed the area kids in need, sending them home with bags of food through its 4-H Backpack For Kids program.
When it first started in 2003, local 4-Hers were stuffing 15 backpacks full of nonperishable food items for Farley Elementary students. Now, over 17 years later, the program is serving 460 students in 16 different schools around the county. In that time, over 138,000 bags have been sent to the homes of some 4,310 students.
Children in need are identified by the schools’ family resource center coordinators and otherwise kept anonymous.
Leslee Cope, a Kids First Family Resource and Youth Services Coordinator for McCracken County Public Schools, finds the program “incredibly valuable” because it allows her to serve so many more families.
“It is a need in our community — our children and their families do the absolute best they can, and this program continues to help them,” said Cope, who serves Concord and Heath elementary schools as well as Heath Middle School. “Students are so wonderful and resilient, but are faced often with adult like situations or problems to solve, (this program is needed to) show students and their parents grace, especially now in a virtual learning world.”
The program originated in 2003 through Kentucky 4-H Issues Conference — a teen leadership conference where high school students from around the state work together to come up with feasible efforts to better their local communities. A group of Lone Oak High School students came up with the idea of sending kids on free and reduced lunches home with backpacks of food.
“(It’s) been a long-standing, valuable, community program in McCracken County and the City of Paducah,” said Brittany Osborne, a 4-H Youth Development Agent in McCracken County. “The program is so special and I love that it began by 4-H youth seeing a need in our community, wanting to help, and creating immeasurable change.”
Marianna Romero, the family resource center coordinator for Reidland Elementary, has been working with the program since its inception.
“To see that is has grown to over 400 students weekly makes me very proud of this collaboration with our 4-H agents over the years and McCracken County 4-H,” Romero said. “It has served a great need in our community and continues to receive support through generous community donations.”
In the era of COVID-19, the handling of the food has been streamlined, with the family resource coordinators preparing each bag themselves before taking it back to the school for distribution.
“The coordinators have truly shown how dedicated they are to serving their families and youth by coming each Monday to our office to prepare the bags with us and take them back to their schools themselves,” Osborne explained.
Romero thinks COVID-19 has made the program even more important to keeping food in many McCracken homes.
“During the pandemic especially, the Food Backpack Program has been very valuable as families, especially those who are unemployed, have struggled to make ends meet,” she said. “With children home more due to virtual learning this school year, it has put a pinch on the family budget, especially of those who don’t receive government assistance, and the (program) has been able to step in and help with some of the food security needs.”
All of the food is purchased weekly by the extension office using private donations from the community. Anyone interested in donating to the program or learning more about it can do so by calling the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office at 270-554-9520 and asking to speak with Susan Rice. Checks made out to the McCracken County 4-H Leaders Council are accepted with “Backpacks” written on the memo line. Those can be mailed to the extension office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.
Osborne stressed how crucial the community’s support has been to the program over the years.
“(It) has grown larger than we ever saw coming year after year, and we have been able to continue because of the community buy-in recognizing the importance of giving a basic need to youth and families in our hometown,” she said. “We have been blessed to have continuous and generous donors to keep the program alive, but the need and number of youth we serve is ever growing and higher than the supply.”
For Romero, the program is just one of many ways that people can help local youth in need.
“Poverty is a great concern in McCracken County. We have students who are homeless, students who do not know where their next meal will come from,” Romero added. “I’ve had students tell me that they wouldn’t have anything to eat over the weekend if it weren’t for the food from the Food Backpack Program.
“We can all do our part to help by filling mini-food pantries, donating to the social service agencies who distribute food to families and donating to the McCracken County 4-H Food Backpack Program.”
