High school students were able to gather information from 39 colleges, universities and military representatives Tuesday at the West Kentucky Regional College Expo in Otis Dinning Gym at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Representatives from the institutions set up booths in the gymnasium to allow students to walk from table to table to hear them speak about their institutions and provide published information.
Colleges and universities represented at the expo from outside of Kentucky included Princeton, Samford, Southern Illinois Carbondale, Evansville, Southern Indiana, Freed-Hardeman and Mississippi.
PTHS counselor Casaundra Newsome, who coordinated the event, said having these institutions come to the high school spoke well of its students.
“I think it speaks highly for Tilghman in general, that they would come to our area to recruit our kids,” she said. “It speaks to the quality of students that we have.”
The college expo is an annual event hosted by Paducah Tilghman. It didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but has otherwise been held for at least 20 years.
“We were thrilled with everything, considering what we’re dealing with right now,” Newsome said. “We were really glad that everybody was able to come and everybody conformed to wearing a mask. We feel like it was a safe and successful event.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.