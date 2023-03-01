PADNWS-03-01-23 QUILT SHOW - PHOTO

Bonnie Browning, left, the American Quilter’s Society executive show director, and AQS education coordinator Lindsay Ramsey spoke about the upcoming Paducah QuiltWeek with The Sun. The major quilting event brings tens of thousand of people from around the world to Paducah each year.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The annual American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek returns to Paducah on April 26-29, reminding residents and visitors why the city is known as Quilt City.

This will be the 37th QuiltWeek for Paducah, the home of the American Quilter’s Society and the 101st quilt show for the organization since it was established in 1984 by Bill and Meredith Schroeder, the namesakes of the Schroeder Expo Center where several of the show’s events will be held.

