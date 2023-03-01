The annual American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek returns to Paducah on April 26-29, reminding residents and visitors why the city is known as Quilt City.
This will be the 37th QuiltWeek for Paducah, the home of the American Quilter’s Society and the 101st quilt show for the organization since it was established in 1984 by Bill and Meredith Schroeder, the namesakes of the Schroeder Expo Center where several of the show’s events will be held.
The AQS held its first quilt show and contest in Paducah in April 1985 and, with the exception of the show that was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been held in Paducah every spring.
The schedule of the 2023 QuiltWeek includes several classes — many of which are already at capacity — as well as quilt appraisals, equipment and supplies and, of course, the contest showcasing beautiful and imaginative quilts from around the world.
The AQS has a total prize purse of $126,000 for this year’s quilt contest, with $20,000 going to best in show and $12,000 each going to best hand workmanship, best stationary machine workmanship and best movable machine workmanship.
Programs and classes begin on April 24, with the awards presentation held at 4:30 p.m. on April 25. QuiltWeek events then begin in earnest on April 26.
Bonnie Browning, the AQS executive show director, said registration is going “really, really well,” and said that when QuiltWeek returned in 2022 after the pandemic stoppage, people came out like gangbusters.
“We just had our show last week in Daytona Beach, and the quilters are so happy to be back to face-to-face meetings again,” she said. “They get to see their friends from all over the place.
“We just had our 99th show at Daytona Beach, and (March 22-25), we have our 100th AQS show in Branson, Missouri. We were so disappointed that didn’t land on this (Paducah) show.”
Browning said registration for quilting classes during QuiltWeek is going well.
“We’re trying to add some variety to our classes,” she said. “AQS has a certified appraisers certification program. Part of that program is: They have to take the three-day appraisal class (offered during QuiltWeek), and we filled that the first three days we had registration open.
“That’s one of those things where somebody can kind of be their own entrepreneur. We just got one in Kentucky who was just certified. We didn’t even have one in our own state for several years, after Helen Thompson, who lived in Lexington, passed away (in 2007).”
Browning said there would be appraisers at QuiltWeek for all four days of the show to appraise and evaluate quilts.
“If quilters are entering their quilts in shows, they need to know what their value is, particularly for shipping,” she said. “Anybody who is in our contest can request an appraisal of their quilt while it’s hanging in the show.”
Information about the 2023 Paducah QuiltWeek can be found by going online to americanquilter.com and clicking on the “Shows & Contests” tab. On that page, scroll down and click on “Paducah 2023.”
Online registration for classes can be found on the Paducah 2023 page by clicking on the “Education” bar. Registration began in January, so some classes may have been sold out.
