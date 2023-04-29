OWENSBORO – Thirty-six distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio will have their whiskeys available for sampling and sales at Owensboro's first BBQ and Barrels celebration May 13 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that distilleries will be allowed to sell bottles of their products if they have a distilled spirits plant number.
He said those bottles cannot be opened during the event.
Kirk said VIP tickets have sold out, but there are still general admission tickets available that allow people to taste "an incredibly vast selection of bourbons."
The CVB is sponsoring the event in partnership with RW Baird Private Wealth Management.
"We had a goal of getting 15 distilleries to participate in our first year," Kirk said. "It’s unbelievable, but more accurately a reflection of Owensboro’s strong bourbon heritage that this many distilleries will be at BBQ and Barrels.
"And the fact that you’ll also be able to purchase bottles directly from the distilleries is a huge bonus for attendees."
The bourbon tasting will start at 2 p.m. with educational sessions.
At 3 p.m., VIP tasting will start, and from 4 to 6 p.m. people with general admission tickets will be sampling the bourbon.
Seth Thompson, who owns The Bourbon Review, "the largest bourbon publication in the world," is helping recruit distilleries.
"I've been amazed at the appetite for this event, both consumer and distillery-based," he said in a news release. "With over 35 brands participating, the river bank will be flooded with bourbon come May 13. And to have not only sold out the VIP Experience, but doing it so quickly, is truly mind-blowing for a first-year event. It shows how much potential there is for BBQ and Barrels to become a national magnet lifestyle event."
"One of the most exciting things for us is the diversity that this mix of both small and large distilleries bring," Kirk said. "You’ll get to try local favorites like Green River Distilling Co. You’ll even get to taste some things that aren’t even on the market yet, like Western Kentucky Distilling Co."
BBQ and Barrels replaces the International Bar-B-Que Festival, which began in 1979.
Kirk said there will still be plenty of barbecue available, along with a carnival, craft booths, the Backyard BBQ Cook-off, live music and a 5K.
