OWENSBORO – Thirty-six distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio will have their whiskeys available for sampling and sales at Owensboro's first BBQ and Barrels celebration May 13 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that distilleries will be allowed to sell bottles of their products if they have a distilled spirits plant number.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In