Manoj Pathak has been living in America for 20 years, the nine most recent in Murray.
Pathak, a mathematics professor at Murray State University, originally came to the United States as a student from Nepal, later applying for a green card to work in the country.
On Thursday, Pathak completed his journey toward citizenship, taking the citizenship oath in a mass ceremony at the U.S. District Courthouse in Paducah.
“I feel really good,” said Pathak after the ceremony, adding despite his long residence in America, he still felt relief when he was pronounced a citizen.
“It’s all over,” he said with a chuckle.
In total, 31 new citizens took the oath, representing 14 different countries, from as close as Mexico and Cuba, to as far as Thailand and Myanmar, Congo and Burundi.
Magistrate Judge Lanny King administered the oath, first praising the dedication of all the applicants, and calling such ceremonies “by far the most enjoyable thing we as federal judges get to do.”
King acknowledged how it might feel to renounce loyalty to one’s country of birth, where many might still have family residing.
“It does not mean that you give up the love of your native land or give up your native heritage and culture,” King said.
“Your traditions, heritage and culture enrich not only your own family, but America as a whole.”
He encouraged new citizens to vote, involve themselves in their communities “make your voice heard,” even to complain, which he called an important part of the civic process.
“And yes, please serve jury duty when you’re called.”
Paduach Mayor George Bray also spoke at the ceremony.
While he acknowledged most of the new citizens lived out of the area, Bray joked he had recruiting brochures available.
“You’re always, always welcome back here in Paducah,” Bray said.
“Our city is a very accepting city, and we would love to have any of you back in our community.”
Yvan Gatutsi followed his now-wife, Vestine, from Congo, originally both residing in Alaska while she attended school.
The couple now live in Louisville with their two-year-old daughter.
“It was happy,” Gatutsi said of the ceremony.
“It was like a warm welcome.”
For Doreen Kaneza, though she’s only lived in the United States for four years, America was a place and idea she had heard about since she was young — even loving the look of the American Flag before she’d ever set foot in the country.
Louisville attracted her because “they’ve got a lot of jobs,” she said Thursday.
Kaneza said her experience in Kentucky compares very favorably to her experience in Burundi.
“I like the way they treat people. There’s a lot of freedom,” she said.
“Any time you can get freedom, you feel good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.