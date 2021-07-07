An investigation by Graves County Sheriff’s detectives resulted in the arrest of three people and the seizure of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs at a Mayfield-area apartment complex.
At about 11:30 a.m Friday, a search of a unit at the Plaza apartments led to the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, electronic scales and other related items, authorities said.
David Burton, 29, of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Trull, 23, of Mayfield, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Amber Klepfer, 33, of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three were taken to the Graves County Jail.
