29th annual Groceries for Good campaign begins

The 29th annual Paducah Sun Groceries for Good campaign will be different from most of the previous events, but the goal remains the same: to provide groceries to those in need.
This year, due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign is only accepting money to help buy groceries for those in need.
Last year’s campaign was also affected by the pandemic, but people still contributed to help those in need.
Those donations will go to one of several charitable organizations in and around Paducah, including:
• Family Services Society
• Hope Unlimited
• Martha’s Vineyard
• Merryman House
• Paducah Cooperative Ministry
• Paducah Day Nursery
• River City Mission
• St. Vincent DePaul
• Salvation Army
People can make donations to this worthwhile cause at Kroger’s locations at Southside, Park Avenue or Hannah Plaza or at the Food Giant in Reidland or Forthman Foods in Kevil.
Donations can be made in the form of cash, check or via PayPal.
Checks should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” on the memo line. Mailed checks should be donated by Nov. 12 to be included in the final total amount that will be announced. Checks should be mailed to The Paducah Sun, 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
Boxes will be set up at each of the five grocery locations for donations beginning Nov. 15. People can also scan provided QR codes with their phones to make donations. The scan will take people to The Paducah Sun PayPal site for this event.
People can also find links to make donations at paducahsun.com or wpsdlocal6.com.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
