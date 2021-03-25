A $25,000 grant from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership will help the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization focus its resources on creating jobs and furthering its economic development efforts.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership is chief cleanup contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site.
PACRO is the single point of contact designated by the DOE to identify and reuse surplus assets from the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site to help offset the economic impact on communities, including the loss of jobs, in the aftermath of the plant ceasing operations in 2013. Those communities include McCracken, Graves, Marshall and Ballard counties in Kentucky, and the city of Metropolis, Illinois.
PACRO is one of seven action Community Reuse Organizations that serve communities where nuclear energy plants were established.
Its mission is part of a three-pronged strategy that includes the reuse and recycling of materials from the site, such as equipment and other items no longer needed, environmental cleanup and focusing on regional growth.
“We work really closely with Four Rivers. It’s a win-win for both of us,” said Greg Wiles, PACRO executive director.
“We’re basically using that (grant) to help offset some of our fixed costs. We keep our costs as low as possible and when we sell something that way the money can go to the communities as projects come up.”
According to Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal, PACRO chairman, the organization’s recycling and reuse efforts “have supported a variety of community projects and initiatives that have spurred growth and development for our regional economy.”
FRNP has employed a number of local residents to support the cleanup efforts.
“The partnership (between PACRO, FRNP and the DOE) has opened doors to economic growth and growth for McCracken County,” said McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, a PACRO board member.
“Many of our residents are employed at the site and are contributing to the overall cleanup mission, which is good for our county.”
Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel sees opportunities for his Illinois community, also.
“With Metropolis situated across the river, it’s easy to become disconnected from our regional neighbors in Kentucky,” the mayor said.
“The connections that we’ve made through our involvement with PACRO and the DOE have added value to our local economy.”
