OWENSBORO — The 20th anniversary ROMP Fest saw some of its highest number of attendees in recent years.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which produces the festival at Yellow Creek Park, said the annual four-day event drew nearly 24,000 people — a large increase from the 18,500 at the 2022 event.
According to a press release from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, attendees came from 40 states and six other countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Joslin is satisfied with the attendance considering the recent years of navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.
“Pre-pandemic, we were knocking on the door of about 25,000 to 26,000 … over the four days of the festival,” Joslin said. “(This number) gets us back in an acceptable ballpark. … We’re very pleased with that number.
“I think this sends us a message that ROMP is healthy and it really is part of a winning combination of everything that is happening in Owensboro in the name of bluegrass music and roots music as we try to live out the reputation of ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.’”
The festival had its record year in 2018, which saw more than 27,000 people.
The 2020 festival was canceled due to the height of COVID-19.
The 2021 festival, which moved to September due to safety concerns regarding the virus, drew in around 12,000 — the smallest number in a decade.
Joslin also attributes the success of this year’s festival to the collaborative marketing efforts between the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Visit Owensboro, which helped target first-time attendees to the event and new visitors to the city.
According to the press release, hotels in Daviess County reported occupancy approaching 80% during the weekend of ROMP, while room rates were up almost 13% compared to the same weekend in 2022.
“... I think there’s a lot of people who discovered ROMP or just decided: ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot because I love the lineup,’ ‘I heard a lot of good things about Owensboro,’ ‘I want to visit the Hall of Fame,’ ” Joslin said. “I think we really saw a lot of those efforts really pay off.
“I’ve always thought if we can get people to Owensboro and to ROMP one time, our chances of turning that into a repeat customer are really high.”
“Visitors are looking for unique and authentic experiences. ROMP is more than a music festival. It is an experience.” said Mark Calitri, president of Visit Owensboro, in the release. “We enhanced our marketing and promotion targeting first time out-of-state visitors, and this year’s results were outstanding.”
While festivals tend to be about the music, Joslin feels ROMP is part of a bigger mission.
“The live music is what energizes everything — it’s central; but let’s face it, these artists travel and play in a different city every weekend,” he said. “... The difference maker is the experience.
“When you think about the experience, a lot of that is orchestrated at Yellow Creek Park, certainly, but part of the experience is coming to this community. (People) are leaving the festival site in the morning or during the day to visit restaurants here, to come to the Hall of Fame, to just (enjoying) the downtown (area).
“The experience has to be a good complement to the live music.”
