PRINCETON — On Saturday, 2,996 rings will mark the 20th memorial of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The bell at Princeton City Hall will toll that many times to honor the 2,996 civilians and first responders who died during the attack. The memorial is a part of the Black Patch Heritage Festival programming this year, taking place Sept. 11, for the first time.
Festival organizers — Princeton Optimist Club — have put together a First Responder Showcase and a special program called “Remembering 911.”
On Sept. 14, 2001, a group of nearly 300 residents congregated at the Caldwell County Courthouse steps to pray and memorialize the first responders and civilians who died during the 9/11 attacks as part of the call to national prayer issued by then President George W. Bush.
One of the first responders at the prayer was Brent Francis of the Princeton Fire Department.
In 1978, Francis, 19, joined the fire department as a volunteer firefighter. In January 1991, he became the fire chief — he currently serves as the fire chief.
He recalled he was at a Caldwell County Fiscal Court meeting on 9/11. He said he remembers before the meeting started, someone told him what happened, at which point he said, “you might as well and go ahead and lower the flags to half staff because they’ll be firefighters that will die in that.”
Francis said training drills and mental health meetings started in the days and weeks that followed the attacks, adding his department had to recalibrate after the collective trauma induced a reevaluation of how firefighting is done all over the country.
He noted that firefighters deal with a multitude of outstanding circumstances that other first responders are not equipped to handle. Francis underscored that firefighters enter buildings that civilians run out of.
Francis said Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health, IDLH, atmospheres are championed by fire service personnel because “We’re the ones that have the spreaders, cutters, rams, axes, pry bars, saws, and protective gear.”
During his 40-year career as a firefighter, Francis has continuously encountered life and death in all forms and facets. He said nothing compares to the devastation of 9/11, although other regional, small-scale — comparatively speaking — tragic events have prompted nationwide changes.
In 1977 and 1988, two fire-related incidents prompted code and regulation changes to prevent future loss of life and reinforce safety measures. Francis referenced the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire in Southgate, Kentucky, where 164 people were killed in the fire. He said the large loss of life prompted fire code and regulation changes, such as exit door modifications, fire alarm systems, and sprinklers.
In 1988, a bus collision in Carrollton incited additional code revisions that are in practice now.
The school bus collision occurred as a result of a drunk driver heading into oncoming traffic — 27 people were killed.
Stacey McCaslin Menser worked at the Times Leader as a reporter during the attacks. “To me, Sept. 11, was really scary, but everybody banded together, and I think the best came out,” she said.
Now retired, she said she has never reported on anything like Sept. 11, but her recollection of the week of the attacks is imbued with the partnership she had with her editor, Anita Baker.
The two instituted wellness checks during the week to assure each other they had a friend, not only a colleague, in the newsroom.
Menser said after the 9/11 attacks, first responders were highlighted for their bravery and purpose — a lasting recognition she sees today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.