WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell commended the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for its work to bring federal money to west Kentucky for local projects.
McConnell and fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul met with local officials, business owners and other stakeholders in Washington, D.C., as part of the chamber’s annual D.C. Fly-In on Sept. 13 and 14.
For the Paducah Chamber to deliver back home to west Kentucky, relationship building in D.C. is key, and that includes with federal lawmakers.
McConnell again this year hosted a reception for the Paducah chamber delegation inside the Capitol.
“You all just have sort of become my friends, in addition, over the years,” McConnell said.
During his address, he touted continued efforts to secure federal funding for various projects, including cleanup and future planning at the Department of Energy Paducah site and money for riverfront development, among other things.
“You are always here, always well informed and know exactly what you’re asking for, and my job is try to deliver it. And if I may brag a bit, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that,” McConnell said.
The Senate Republican leader said that funding has led to improvements over time in west Kentucky. “I’ve enjoyed seeing the progress and to participate in it by helping,” he said.
Earlier in the dayPaul spoke to members about working to avoid a government shutdown by passing a spending bill.
“It’s been a great two days. Every time we’re in D.C. we hear so much new information that we can take home and process try to do things in our community to make it better,” Paducah Chamber President Sandra Wilson said.
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the D.C. Fly-In.
The trip gives elected officials, business owners, and others opportunities to relay priorities in western Kentucky that need money and support at the Federal level.
“We’ve had the opportunity to meet with six of our elected officials. But also from different departments from DOE to DOT and we’ve heard them use terms like ‘we’ and ‘us’ which tells me that they’re part of our team and that they hear what we’re asking for,” Paducah Chamber Board Chair Brent Housman said.
Wilson added, “Every year I think I say ‘oh this was our best trip ever,’ but really we try to build upon it every year to make it the best trip ever.”
This year marked the largest group with 66 participating members.
THE QUILTING CONNECTION
Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky invited Democratic Rep. Katie Porter to speak to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s D.C. Fly-In group on Thursday.
Despite their party difference, they have a Paducah connection in common.
Porter’s mother, Liz Porter, is well known in the quilting world as a quilter and a quilting entrepreneur.
Her quilt with Marianne Fons, “Stars and Stripes Sampler” is on permanent display at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah.
On Thursday, the chamber gave Porter a print of her mother’s quilt.
Porter said a quilt can be an incredible outlet for expression, especially for those whose voices haven’t always been heard.
Quilts serve many purposes. For many of us, they’re a blanket, they’re a comfort item, they’re a family heirloom. They can be art. But as long as we have had quilts, they have also been tools for political activism, for expressing a viewpoint,” Porter said.
“So, for example, in the era of slavery, quilts hanging from clotheslines or window sills on the Underground Railroad were imbedded with certain shapes and motifs that actually signal as kind of a code to enslaved people to dangers, to direct them where to go next to help them find the next spot.”
Comer serves as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Porter serves on the same committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.