Governor’s Cup will begin its 38th year of academic competition today (Tuesday) with the middle school district competitions.
Governor’s Cup is statewide academic competition that features a group of six individual events and two team events. The top five individuals in each event and top two teams in each of those events advance to the next level, from district to regional and from regional to state.
Governor’s Cup competitions take place at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels. Elementary students do not have a state-level competition.
Locally, Reidland Middle School will host the District 3 competition today and Saturday, with the future problem solving team event and written composition individual event taking place today and the quick recall team event and individual assessments in arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies taking place at the school on Saturday.
The awards ceremony will also take place Saturday, announcing the students advancing to the regional competition at Lone Oak Middle School and the district champion.
Other schools taking part in the District 3 competition at RMS are Heath Middle School, Lone Oak Middle School, Paducah Middle School and St. Mary Middle School.
Fulton High School is hosting the District 1 middle school competition, while Carlisle County Middle School is hosting the District 2 competition and Murray Middle School is hosting the District 4 competition.
The high school Governor’s Cup district competition begins Jan. 17 and concludes on Jan. 21.
Paducah Tilghman is hosting the District 2 competition as well as the regional competition. Its schedule will be the same as the middle school district competition at Reidland Middle School.
McCracken County, Marshall County and St. Mary high schools are scheduled to join PTHS at the District 2 competition.
Carlisle County High School is hosting the District 1 competition, while Murray High School is hosting the District 3 competition and Livingston Central is hosting the District 4 competition.
At the elementary school level, the Governor’s Cup district competition begins Feb. 7 with the future problem solving team event and the written composition event. The quick recall team event and individual assessment tests in arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies and the awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 11.
Clark Elementary School is hosting the District 1 competition that will include Ballard County Elementary, Concord Elementary and Heath Elementary.
Lone Oak Intermediate School is hosting the District 3 competition that will include Morgan Elementary, St. Mary Elementary and Symsonia Elementary.
Graves County Central Elementary will host the regional competition.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.