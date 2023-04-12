The Paducah Civic Beautification Board has announced the on trail and off trail winners of the 59th Paducah Dogwood Trail. Signs are being placed in yards to alert visitors of this year’s winners.
The eight on trail and two off trail property owners will be recognized at the May 9 Paducah City Commission meeting. This year’s trail will be observed through April 16, with members of the Paducah Civic Beautification Board awarding the homeowners with a plaque, cash prize, and decorative banner designed by local artist Carol Vander Boegh.
On trail awards — 1912 Jefferson Street, MacKinsey Arnett and Mason Malone; 3143 Jefferson Street, Cassey Rhoades; 4125 Pines Road, John and Sarah Aiken; 175 Red Fox Trail, Ricky and Lindsay Martin; 4756 Buckner Lane, Martha Reeves; 2890 Broadway, First Baptist Church; 301 W. Jefferson, Jesa Holt; 210 Wallace Lane, Cynthia Wade.
Off trail awards — 200 Friedman Avenue, Michelle Stevens; 230 Cardinal Lane, John and Martha Autry.
According to Civic Beautification Board Chair Jackie Smith, “Criteria included beauty of the tree, health of the tree, and the display of the tree in the yard. Lights were not considered this year, but lighting will resume next year for the 60th Dogwood Trail Celebration.”
The public can also stop by Paducah City Hall, 300 South 5th Street, to view the winning entries from the Civic Beautification Board’s Student Art Contest. The pieces of artwork are on display through May 9 with the students receiving their awards at the city commission meeting that evening.
Along with the driving tour, the Dogwood Trail festivities include other activities:
• The Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) Trolley will provide a free tour of the Dogwood Trail on Thursday, April 13. This is a first-come event with the trolley running from 2-4 p.m. departing from 850 Harrison Street. Rides will be narrated by Paducah Ambassadors sharing dogwood facts and Paducah history. Donations are appreciated.
• BikeWorld Paducah will host its annual Dogwood Trail Bicycle Ride on Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. Participants of all abilities are welcome. Bike helmets are required. The ride will begin and end at BikeWorld, 809 Joe Clifton Drive, with a picnic to follow.
• An awards ceremony and reception for Dogwood Trail and Student Dogwood Art Contest winners will be at the May 9 meeting of the Paducah Board of Commissioners at City Hall.
