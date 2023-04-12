The Paducah Civic Beautification Board has announced the on trail and off trail winners of the 59th Paducah Dogwood Trail. Signs are being placed in yards to alert visitors of this year’s winners.

The eight on trail and two off trail property owners will be recognized at the May 9 Paducah City Commission meeting. This year’s trail will be observed through April 16, with members of the Paducah Civic Beautification Board awarding the homeowners with a plaque, cash prize, and decorative banner designed by local artist Carol Vander Boegh.

