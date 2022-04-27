The 2022 Dogwood Trail came to a close on Sunday, and the Paducah Civic Beautification Board announced this year’s on-trail and off-trail winners on Thursday.
The winners whose homes were along the Dogwood Trail — earning on-trail awards — were:
• LaVira and Roger Anderson, 4424 Quail Hollow Drive.
• Bruce and Kristen Carter, 242 West Jefferson.
• Dawn and Barbara Evans, 2222 Jefferson St.
• Julie, Nick and Matt Jaeger, 2502 Jefferson St.
• Jim and Debbie Long, 4670 Quail Hollow Drive.
• Ian and Janet McVicker, 3819 Londonderry Lane.
• Jason Straub and Emma Paschall, 203 Forest Circle.
• Tammy Richardson, 2971 Jefferson St.
The winners whose homes were not along the Dogwood Trail — earning off-trail awards — were:
• Jamie and Leigh Ann Paxton, 4330 Pines Road.
• Kimberly Peterson, 307 S. 25th St.
The Dogwood Trail was held April 17-24 through several residential neighborhoods in Paducah. Participants bought spotlights provided by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board through Paducah Power System to highlight their flowering trees. Those who wanted to show their trees who lived off of the trail were also able to highlight their trees and win off-trail awards.
Begun in 1964, the Dogwood Trail features the beauty of blooming trees throughout the city of Paducah.
Held every year since then except in 2009, when trees were damaged by an ice storm, this year’s Dogwood Trail was the 58th event.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.