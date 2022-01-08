Kentucky’s hunting year for deer is winding down, seemingly on pace for the lowest harvest in almost a decade.
Last weekend’s free youth deer season, when adult-accompanied kids younger than 16 could hunt without licenses or permits, was the last firearms deer pursuits of the 2021-22 hunting year. The only deer quests remaining are the archery and crossbow hunting seasons, which continue through Jan. 17, that Monday being the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The total reported Kentucky deer harvest after the close of the free youth gun season was about 129,300. With about two weeks of archery and crossbow hunting to add to the total, a reasonable anticipated addition to the total harvest might be another couple of thousand whitetails.
Were it to play out like that, the total, all-weapons and all-seasons harvest would rise to about 131,300. The last time Kentucky’s deer harvest for the entire hunting year was in that range was the 2012-13 seasons when hunters reported a total of 131,395.
By comparison, last year’s total harvest (for the 2020-21 seasons) was reported as 141,633 deer. And last year’s harvest was down from 148,395, the second-highest ever, during the previous, 2019-20 hunting year.
If this year’s harvest were to end at that of 2012-13, that would be a nine-year low. But how big a deal would that be? The decrease from last year would be a bit more than 7%. It would represent a harvest decline of more than 10,200 deer, but biologists at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources indicate that a harvest setback of that percentage raises no concerns.
So, what has been happening with deer hunting this year? Has the deer population itself declined?
It doesn’t seem likely that we can blame a 10,000-plus drop in harvest on the deer themselves. The estimated whitetail population across the state going into the hunting season was something thereabouts 870,000 to 880,000. That variable figure comes with a good bit of Kentucky windage, of course, but that’s about as close as can be figured.
Assessing the deer numbers is always going to be inexact, but it is a relative finding that if nothing else reveals trends and continuation from year to year. Nothing in biological findings suggested a significant drop from last year, and ongoing population trends suggest that Kentucky’s herd is about as strong as it has been. Indeed, managers would still like to see the numbers whittled down in some of the most high-density counties.
No, if anything, what promises to be a lower harvest this year seems to be more on the shoulders of slipping hunter participation and lower success rates. Both of these two declines probably can be attributed to conditions beyond hunter or management controls.
Number one in the cause-and-effect department probably has to be weather. Off and on through the hunting year, starting with the late summer and early fall days of bowhunting season, weather conditions have discouraged some deer hunters from going. And for many who did go about their pursuits in less-than-ideal conditions, the weather may have curtailed deer movement or otherwise added a degree of difficulty.
There have been little wintry weather detriments to the hunting year, but there have been plenty of conditions in which it was well warmer than conducive to deer movement, hunter comfort and confidence or even for handling of harvested venison for successful hunters. Beyond unseasonably warm weather at times, there have been plenty of days when rain and/or windy conditions added extra challenges or discouraged trips afield.
The recent free youth deer hunt is another example of a rain-sodden, unseasonably warm start to hunting that morphed into a windy, cold finish over much of the state.
The absolute worst of the weather came on the night of Dec. 10, the eve of the late muzzleloading firearms season. The F5 tornado that tracked from the southwestern tip of Kentucky and ravaged across county after county before relenting took lives and destroyed homes and holdings along a path up to a mile wide.
Over much of the state, including a swath of far western Kentucky, the devastation of the storm diverted many from such pleasures as deer hunting.
Meanwhile, throughout the deer hunting seasons, the discovery of a whitetail doe with chronic wasting disease in northwest Tennessee triggered a CWD monitoring program with special precautions in the Kentucky counties of Marshall, Graves, Calloway, Fulton and Hickman that may have discouraged some hunters from participating there.
CWD has not been found in any Kentucky deer, but extra precautions against that potential and a possible apprehension about CWD, especially in the designated five-county surveillance zone may have held some hunters at bay.
KDFWR deer biologist David Yancy said it has been a season of highs and lows, the lows most directly related to less favorable weather, while stretches with more suitable conditions allowed hunters much better results.
Indeed, archery and crossbow hunting in September produced the fourth highest harvest ever for that month. Then, November, including the modern firearms season, produced another better than average harvest for that month.
Yancy said the hunting year’s deer harvest declines must be blamed on hunters’ results in October and December. Harvest results for both were well below average for the months in question, and both those sub-par harvests can be directly linked to weather that was markedly warmer than seasonal, rainy/stormy or both.
If hunters lament a lesser harvest during 2021-22 seasons, they should consider that perhaps 10,000 or so extra deer may remain out there to add to the population in 2022-23. And we’ll see how weather and other conditions go then.
• Kentucky’s duck hunting season continues through Jan. 31, and a combination of generous rainfall and (finally) sharp cold from wintry weather fronts has prospects of making the last weeks of the season what hunters have been wanting all along.
Up until the first of the new year, temperatures had been much warmer than wintry, and numbers of ducks in roosting and loafing habitats in the region had declined significantly. Reverse migration seemingly had occurred.
Since the onset of much colder temperatures and snowfall in areas to the north of Kentucky habitats, reports are that migrational duck flights are again moving in the right direction.
The final three weeks-plus of Kentucky’s duck season could put a bulge in the numbers of birds wintering hereabouts at the same time that habitats are well watered to help feed and accommodate the January migrants.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
