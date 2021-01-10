The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. has announced the six Class XI participants in the 2020 PaxtonScholars program.
The local high school juniors were selected from 13 applications submitted by African American students enrolled in the McCracken County and Paducah Independent school districts. They are:
Paducah Tilghman — Zabrina Hunter, Ma’Liyah Jones, Rosie Minter, Maci Robinson and Joseph Reeves.
McCracken County — Katelynn Williams.
The PaxtonScholars Program seeks to enhance student self-esteem, parent or guardian advocacy, peer and mentor interaction, maintenance and improvement of academic performance, and preparation for college transition, all of which are unique challenges that African American students face.
These selected scholars will receive college scholarship funds based on grade-point averages during their junior and senior years of high school and through the first two semesters of college. Each student also will receive a college-suitable laptop computer.
MCCCE, a non-profit 501© (3) organization, was organized in 2006 after receiving a $1 million donor-directed endowment established at the Community Foundation of West Kentucky by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton. In addition to the PaxtonScholars Program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their post-secondary educations.
Donations to support the efforts of the MCCCE Inc. can be made to the administrator of the Paxton Endowment: The Community Foundation of West Kentucky at P.O. Box 7901, Paducah KY 42002-7901, or directly to MCCCE Inc. at 300 S. Third St., Paducah KY 42003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.