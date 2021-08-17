Statistics recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau reflect what local officials have been counting on for years — population growth in Paducah and McCracken County since the last census 10 years ago.
According to the 2020 Census figures released last Thursday, Paducah’s population went from 25,024 (2010) to 27,135, an increase of 8.44%. McCracken County’s population went from 65,565 (2010) to 67,875, an increase of 3.52%.
“I think it demonstrates the successful efforts of a lot of people,” said Paducah Mayor George Bray.
“You can’t go back and say any one thing really led to this. It’s a combination of efforts by city and county leaders and others in the community to move us forward in economic development, quality of life, and showcasing our cost of living advantages that we have here.
“It’s an affirmation of all of that. To me, more than anything, it confirms the opportunities we have for continued growth.”
In between the 2010 and 2020 headcount, the U.S. Census released annual population estimates each July 1. The largest estimate during that stretch was in 2011, at 25,093. The estimate declined each year from 2012 to 2015, was 25,044 in 2016, then dipped slightly in 2017 through 2019, when the estimate was 24,865.
The annual census estimates for McCracken County (between 2010 and 2020) ranged from a high of 65,794 in 2011 to a low of 64,948 in 2015.
Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and a Paducah city commissioner, was pleasantly surprised at the 2020 increase.
“This is exciting news. For several years I have speculated that while I know we should trust the statistics, our community was showing signs to indicate growth,” Wilson said.
“Numbers from 2010 were down but since then I have seen so many young professionals moving here as well as people of all ages choosing to locate in our city.
“Multiple signs of a community growing have been there to reinforce what we thought would be the final numbers for 2020 that show growth. “I’m just really thrilled and hope to use this information to help recruit more people to locate here.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is glad to see the population growth, even if it’s hard to know exactly when it occurred.
McCracken County’s 67,875 population leads the eight counties in the Purchase district. The others, in order are: Calloway, 37,103; Graves, 36,649; Marshall, 31,659; Ballard, 7,728; Fulton, 6,515; Carlisle, 4,826; and Hickman, 4,521.
“I do think in the last couple of years we’ve made a lot of progress in the county and made things more attractive. But I don’t know, over a 10-year period, if it’s been a gradual increase or what to really attribute that to. In fact, I don’t know if we will.”
Clymer points to a number of recent examples of the city and county working together on projects.
“Maybe we’ve not seen the fruits of that just yet.”
Bray agrees that growth, whether in the city or county, is good news for everyone.
“Growth for the city is good for the county, just like growth for the county is good for the city,” Bray said.
“The city is in the county. We’re kind of joined at the hip. Anything that we accomplish as a community, we’re going to be better off working together moving forward.
“That’s just super-important. That projects the correct image for our community for potential companies who are coming in and for potential developers.”
Census figures are important for a number of reasons. The census provides the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing billions of dollars in federal funding to support state, county and community programs.
Clymer was a member of the Paducah-McCracken County Complete Count Committee, which partnered with the Census Bureau to encourage residents to respond to the census questionnaire to ensure a complete local count.
“I know the 2020 Census was certainly affected by COVID, like everything else. How accurate it is ... I just don’t know,” he said.
“I guess maybe a more accurate way of looking at it is, that (2020 total) is at least a minimum number of responses we had out of a population of people who were hesitant to, or just didn’t, respond,” Clymer said.
“I strongly suspect we have a great deal more population than what that indicates. I suspect in another year, particularly two years, with some things we’ve got going ... our population is going to take a pretty good jump.”
