While there will be three candidates on the Republican ballot in the 2022 primary election for McCracken County jailer, one candidate, Jonathan Griggs, is not running for the office.
After applying for candidacy, he opted not to continue his campaign for office.
Current jailer David Knight and candidate Dan Sims will be in the running for that office.
The two vied for the office in the 2018 general election, when Sims ran as a Democrat.
Knight won the office in 2018 after he was fired in March 2018 by former jailer Tonya Ray when he was the jail’s internal affairs investigator, but that action was reversed at the request of the fiscal court.
“I started public service in 1992 with the Marine Corps; I spent six years doing that,” Knight said. “I worked a little over 10 years at the sheriff’s department, and I’ve been at the jail for 10 years, and almost four of that has been as the jailer.”
Knight said his tenure began with he and his staff working on ways to change some of the practices at the jail.
“We have succeeded in doing all of those,” he said. “I wanted to get raises for the deputies, and we’ve done that, and we still have more, hopefully, going through in the next few weeks with more raises.
“We obviously wanted to watch the budget, stay under budget. To date, we are about $1.5 million under what we projected to spend. We’ve done that through renegotiating contracts and making sure we spend our money wisely instead of frivolously.”
Knight touted the work programs that he initiated at the jail, starting with the welding class.
“It quickly grew in interest, and we figured we could expand and accommodate what the job market needed,” he said. “We started our first female program — projected to start in June — and that’s been a little more challenging getting that going, just because we don’t have the numbers of females to do it.
“If I get re-elected, we will continue with those courses. COVID put a huge dent in those — slowed us down by a year and a half. We just now got up and running and graduated a few classes since then.”
Knight said there was a 18% recidivism rate on the people who have graduated those courses, indicating the number of people who have returned to jail. He said the national jail recidivism rate is 76%.
Sims is the director of the Keeton Correctional Facility in Paducah, where he started as an assistant director in 2019 and became director in 2021.
Sims entered the emergency medical field straight out of high school and was the director of the Angel of Mercy ambulance service. In 1982, he went to the sheriff’s office and was a deputy under Sheriff Howard Walker, doing both jobs until he quit the ambulance service in 1993 and became a full-time deputy.
In October 1995, he became the coroner for McCracken County, serving through 2018, when he chose to relinquish the office and run for jailer, losing in the general election to Knight.
“I took a little time off and decided that retirement was not what I needed at that point,” he said. “I went back to work and ended up coming to Keeton Corrections in 2019. The director at the time was Rob Estes, who was a retired city police detective. He and I have been good friends forever and worked hundreds of cases together.”
When Estes became the emergency management director for McCracken County last year, Sims became the Keeton Correctional Facility director.
Sims said he wanted to run for jailer because he has several years of experience in law enforcement as a deputy, coroner and correctional facility director.
“It kind of gives me an upper hand of how to deal with people,” he said. “I’ve dealt with people with things from emergency medical problems to arrests to the worst times in a family’s live as a coroner.
“I think I have a very unique set of skills that would allow me to be able to help the staff and help the inmates of the jail through any kind of adversity they may be having.”
Sims said he has a strong background in budgeting and thinks he would be able to manage staff and inmates as a jailer.
“Hopefully, I could get in there and see how we could help the jail not be so costly to the taxpayers,” he said. “Of course, most jails are costly to the taxpayers anyway — it’s just the evil of the job, you might say. I really feel like I could do some things. Nothing against anybody who’s there, but I feel like I could go in a different direction a little bit and bring some things to light.
“There is actually a jail in Kentucky that is self-sustaining and it pays for itself. I think it’s in Larue County. They are self-sustaining up there, and I think it would be very beneficial to me if I were elected jailer to see what their actual business plan is and how they are making it occur.”
The Paducah Sun will be featuring candidates who are running for public office in McCracken County and who will be in contested primary races on Election Day, May 17, along with candidates who are running for state representative offices who will represent portions of McCracken County.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.