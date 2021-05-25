The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted on outstanding arrest warrants after investigators say they fled from a traffic stop.
Authorities said deputies stopped a vehicle going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on John Puryear Drive just after midnight Saturday. While the one of the deputies was speaking to the two men inside the car — 25-year-old Lavance Davenport Jr. and passenger 20-year-old Jordan Harmon — the men sped away.
A few minutes later, investigators found the vehicle abandoned at a business at 2650 John Puryear Drive. Davenport and Harmon ran away from the scene, and deputies were not able to find them, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Authorities said investigators searched the vehicle found and seized three guns -- Davenport is a felon and cannot legally have a gun.
Harmon is wanted for fleeing or evading police on foot, and Davenport is wanted on charges of speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in a vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the news release.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davenport or Harmon to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL, adding information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.