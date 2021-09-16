Kentucky State Police have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting in Graves County in August.Enrique “Dane” Dec-oursey, 32, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday, authorities said. Decoursey, who is a truck driver, is currently in Maryland awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
Alexander James, 32, of Nashville, was arrested on Friday for facilitation to murder after a Graves County Grand jury returned the indictment, according to KSP. James is currently jailed in Nashville awaiting extradition.
The shooting happened in Hickory on Makenzie Circle on Aug. 24. Darian Williams, 28, of Mayfield, died as a result of the shooting, KSP said.
Authorities said KSP began canvassing the area for leads, which led to a suspect in Middle Tennessee. Detectives then worked with Tennessee authorities to uncover more evidence related to the shooting.
After getting an indictment from a grand jury on Friday, KSP investigators and Tennessee law enforcement found James at his Nashville home, where authorities said he was interviewed and placed under arrest.
On Tuesday, authorities said KSP obtained a warrant for Decoursey, and intelligence sources indicated he was driving his truck in eastern Maryland. Maryland law enforcement found Decoursey’s truck and arrested him.
KSP said the investigation is ongoing and other arrests may be possible.
