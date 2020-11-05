McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs and the county’s election board were busy Wednesday, focusing on more than 900 mail-in absentee ballots for Tuesday’s election. There’s still ballots that could return throughout the week and potentially affect a couple local races.
“I was thinking that there were only about 800 that were still left out, but we’ve had this 941 (mail-in ballots) and we still got about probably 600 or 700 that are left out there that have not come back yet,” she told The Sun.
“Who knows if they will come back and — if they do come back — if they’re going to have the postmark, because they have to be postmarked (by) November 3rd.”
According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, 32,651 voters cast their ballot in the election — not including the addition of mail-in absentee ballots that may arrive this week. These ballots could potentially change an outcome in the McCracken County school board’s 5th Educational District race between Alice Shemwell and Chris Taylor, as well as the Paducah City Commission.
“It could definitely make a difference in that 5th District school board,” Griggs said. “See, we don’t know how many of those ballots that are left out there actually have that ballot with that race on it and there’s no way of knowing. And then, it could also make a difference in the city commission race.”
In Tuesday’s unofficial results, Taylor had a slim lead of 1,762 votes over Shemwell’s total of 1,738 votes. Meanwhile, commission candidates David Guess and Carol Gault received 4,607 and 4,351 votes, respectively, to place third and fourth in vote totals. Incumbent Sandra Wilson and Raynarldo Henderson had the top two totals with 5,089 and 4,952 votes.
The fifth most vote-getter, Melinda Winchester, received 3,829 votes, putting her 522 votes behind Gault. The top four vote-getters win a commission seat.
As for Paducah’s mayoral candidates, George Bray had a large enough lead to call the race Tuesday night with 6,250 votes, compared to Richard Abraham’s 3,761 votes. Write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas received 319 votes.
Griggs said she’s not releasing any more totals until everything is in, noting that she has until 6 p.m. Friday to release the final results. Overall, she described the Election Day process as having gone well.
“Presidential elections are always crazy, even when we’re not having a pandemic,” she said.
“It honestly went really smoothly. It was just the typical problems that we have for any election — like voters being in the wrong location, voters going to the precinct to vote thinking they were registered and they weren’t. You know, just those kind of problems. It was nothing major at all.”
She also praised her office staff and the board of elections.
“I can’t say enough good about what they did — to go through two elections in the middle of a pandemic and a presidential election on top of it — like I said, I can’t say enough good about my staff and the county board of elections,” she said. “It all went unbelievably well.”
